Hectic spring has Himmelman draft ready

For months, things have seemingly been coming at Drew Himmelman from every direction, but things couldn’t be better.

The Illinois State offensive tackle from Geneseo has participated in a unique senior season with his teammates, continues to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft and is putting the finishing touches on a couple of projects that in early May will complete his master’s degree in science.

"It’s kept me busy," Himmelman said. "Things have been a little hectic at times, but it’s all been worth it. It’s an exciting time and I’m anxious to see where it all will lead."

That will all play out over the next week as the NFL begins its annual draft on Thursday, a three-day, seven-round selection process that will quickly be followed by free-agent signings and the start of the next chapter of life for hundreds of prospects.

Himmelman expects to watch it all play out with a handful of family members, realistically anticipating that he could be among players chosen on the third day of the draft when NFL teams make their selections in the fourth through seventh rounds.

It’s something Himmelman said was not necessarily part of his thought process when he arrived at Illinois State and redshirted as a freshman in 2016.