Heflin, Cronk bring experience to Hawkeye camp

One of the newest members of the Iowa football team is described by coach Kirk Ferentz as an “unexpected bonus.’’
Jack Heflin, a defensive tackle from Erie-Prophetstown who joined the Hawkeyes in May as a graduate transfer, is working to provide Iowa with some added strength in defensive line rotation working to replace three starters from a year ago.
Ferentz said during an interview with the university’s athletics podcast that Heflin and Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer offensive tackle, are expected to make a difference as Iowa’s defensive and offensive fronts develop during fall camp.
“On both sides, it’s going to be a group effort,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said the well-timed arrival of Heflin from Northern Illinois and Cronk from Indiana will help the Hawkeyes address needs.
Heflin, listed at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds on the Iowa roster, earned all-league honors in the Mid-American Conference as both a sophomore and junior for the Huskies and was chosen as the by Northern Illinois coaches as the program’s defensive player of the year last fall.
He arrived at Iowa after with one season of eligibility remaining after leading Northern Illinois with 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks last season and impressed Hawkeye coaches with the consistency of his performance.
“Jack Heflin has been a real unexpected bonus,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a veteran player who is coming in as a senior after playing very well at Northern Illinois.’’
As part of a line which returns end Chauncey Golston but must replace end A.J. Epenesa and tackles Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff from the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl lineup, Heflin adds experience to an interior group where junior Daviyon Nixon and senior Austin Schulte are also competing for time.
“We’re anxious to get the opportunity to work with the players and watch them compete and grow,’’ Ferentz said. “We have a good feeling about what they can do.’’
That extends to the opposite side of the ball, where Cronk joins the Hawkeyes with 40 games of starting experience as an offensive tackle for the Hoosiers.
That includes four starts last fall before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
The 6-5, 315-pound senior from Lafayette, Ind., arrived at Iowa in January while still rehabbing his injury and shortly after all-Big Ten offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs announced that he was leaving early for the NFL.
As it builds its 2020 offensive front five, Iowa returns its other starting offensive tackle, Alaric Jackson, as well as starting center Tyler Linderbaum and its starting guards from the Holiday Bowl, Mark Kallenberger and Kyler Schott.
Cronk is now healthy and Ferentz has been impressed with what he has seen from him so far.
“He looks good. He looks healthy and confident,’’ Ferentz said.
Like Heflin, Cronk’s arrival will help the Hawkeyes deal with the personnel losses they had from a year ago.
“Both of those guys have played, have good experience, and they will help us in some areas where we had some big losses from a year ago,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re anxious to learn more as we work with them the next few weeks in camp.’’
