Heflin, Cronk bring experience to Hawkeye camp

One of the newest members of the Iowa football team is described by coach Kirk Ferentz as an “unexpected bonus.’’

Jack Heflin, a defensive tackle from Erie-Prophetstown who joined the Hawkeyes in May as a graduate transfer, is working to provide Iowa with some added strength in defensive line rotation working to replace three starters from a year ago.

Ferentz said during an interview with the university’s athletics podcast that Heflin and Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer offensive tackle, are expected to make a difference as Iowa’s defensive and offensive fronts develop during fall camp.

“On both sides, it’s going to be a group effort,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said the well-timed arrival of Heflin from Northern Illinois and Cronk from Indiana will help the Hawkeyes address needs.

Heflin, listed at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds on the Iowa roster, earned all-league honors in the Mid-American Conference as both a sophomore and junior for the Huskies and was chosen as the by Northern Illinois coaches as the program’s defensive player of the year last fall.