Heflin set to tackle Hawkeye challenge

“It’s been the time of my life and I’m still just soaking it all in,’’ Heflin said. “It was a dream come true to be a Hawkeye, so it’s kind of surreal. I pinch myself every day that I’m here. It’s something that I’ve really acclimated well to. I have great roommates and teammates.’’

Heflin earned the chance to make that happen with his play over time with the Huskies.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound senior started every game at defensive tackle for Northern Illinois as a redshirt freshman in 2017. His job was to occupy blockers on a defense that ranked second nationally with 43 sacks.

He grew to earn all-conference recognition the past two seasons for the Huskies, becoming a disruptive defensive force.

Last season, Heflin led Northern Illinois with 8.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks in addition to finishing the season tied for 16th nationally with three forced fumbles. He finished with 29 tackles on the season, but was selected by coaches as the Huskies’ defensive player of the year.

Heflin isn’t resting on his statistics.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker said Heflin is adjusting to the terminology Iowa uses and has been solid in practices, something defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon sees as well.