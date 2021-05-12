Himmelman named AP all-American

Drew Himmelman’s work in anchoring the Illinois State offensive line during a shortened spring Missouri Valley Football Conference season has not gone unnoticed.

The Redbirds’ senior from Geneseo was named Wednesday by the Associated Press as a first-team all-American, one of seven players from the Football Championship Subdivision league to earn that recognition.

A 6-foot-10, 325-pound lineman who signed as a priority free agent with the Denver Broncos following the recent NFL Draft, Himmelman was also one of 16 Missouri Valley players named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS all-American team.

It is the second time during his career Himmelman has been recognized by both the AP and Stats Perform. He also was awarded first-team all-FCS honors from the American Football Coaches Association in 2019.

A two-time first-team all-Missouri Valley selection, Himmelman started all four games Illinois State played during its spring season, grading out at over 90 percent while helping the Redbirds rush for an average of 172 yards per game.

Named previously as the football scholar-athlete of the year in the Missouri Valley, Himmelman was also one of 12 finalists for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, presented to the top student-athlete from all levels of college football.