History repeats itself for Hawkeye defenders

Jack Campbell ended the scoring threat, intercepting a pass in the end zone to put the ball back in the Hawkeyes’ hands.

"We had just come off the field, but it was time to go back to work," Iowa safety Dane Belton said. "We just had to go back and do all that we could do to get that stop. It was a great feeling making that play."

It was the type of difference-making effort that typified one of the strongest efforts of the season by the Hawkeye defense.

Iowa limited a Wisconsin rushing attack that entered the game averaging 199.8 yards to 56 yards and a paltry 1.7 yards per carry.

The Badgers finished with 225 yards of total offense as the Hawkeyes crafted their strongest defensive effort of the shortened eight-game regular season.

"We played the way we wanted to play," linebacker Nick Niemann said. "We’ve tried all season to get better each week and we knew were going to have to do that today."

From Niemann collecting a fumble that ended Wisconsin’s first drive to Golston’s key stop on a third-and-1 play to Campbell’s pick in the end zone, the Hawkeyes stepped up and delivered when it mattered most, just like in 2015.

"We'll find out when we look at the tape on Sunday if it was our best game, but it was a good one for us. It had been a while since we've won that trophy," Belton said. "For the seniors, for everybody, it was good to get it back."

