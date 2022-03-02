Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured Iowa football staff announced Wednesday.

Hodge, a three-time all-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position after coaching outside linebackers at South Dakota the past three seasons.

With longtime quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe shifting to an off-field role with the program, Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz called the decision to have Brian Ferentz coach quarterbacks a “logical move’’ for the offense.

“The person in charge of calling the plays should work most closely with the players who are in control of the offense,’’ Ferentz said in a statement announcing the moves.

Hodge, who played parts of five seasons in the NFL following his collegiate career, said his interest in coaching heightened after he served as an honorary captain for an Iowa game in 2016.

“It was really a pivotal moment for me. I got to meet the players and spend a lot of quality time with the staff again,’’ Hodge said. “My daughter told me she could tell I was really happy – happy to be back in a place that felt like home. I am thrilled to be able to bring my family to Iowa City.’’

Hodge said Ferentz has been a mentor to him since he first had a desire to get into coaching a decade ago, first as an assistant at the high school level in his native Florida and later when he joined the staff at South Dakota in 2019.

Ferentz, who was involved in the recruitment of Hodge in 1999 and 2000, said Hodge continues to display the same leadership characteristics he had when he competed for the Hawkeyes.

“Abdul exemplifies all that is good in college football,’’ Ferentz said. “The competitive drive he used to become an all-Big Ten player continues to fuel him to this day. I am confident he will do an outstanding job in this position.’’

Hodge, 38, was an integral part of Iowa teams which won at least 10 games in three straight seasons.

He currently ranks third on the Hawkeyes’ career tackles list with 453 and is one of three Iowa players to lead the team in tackles three consecutive years.

His 158 tackles in 2005 ranks second on the Hawkeyes’ all-time single-season list and his 141 stops in 2003 ranks sixth.

A third-round selection of the Packers in the 2006 NFL draft, Hodge played in eight games for Green Bay as a rookie. He spent the 2007 season on the injured reserve list and was released during final roster cuts prior to the 2008 season.

Hodge went on the play for the Bengals in 2008-09 and played the final five games of his NFL career with the Panthers in 2010.

Following his professional playing career, Hodge founded a business which helped businesses grow their online presence, Professional Interactive Solutions, before getting into coaching as an assistant coach at the high school level.

He worked as the head coach and defensive coordinator at GAIN Sports in Sarasota, Fla., from 2013-16, and spent two months in 2018 as a coaching intern with the Tennessee Titans before joining the South Dakota staff.

Hodge is the second former Hawkeye to join the Iowa coaching staff in as many years. Ladell Betts was hired to coach running backs a year ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.