Hodge returns 'home' to coach Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – His family will arrive once the school year is over and his suitcase isn’t fully unpacked, but Abdul Hodge already feels at home.

Iowa’s new tight end coach said Wednesday a group of talented returning players and an eagerness to work at his alma mater have made his first weeks on the job in the Big Ten a comfortable fit.

“It feels great. I’m having a great time with it,’’ Hodge said. “In some ways it feels like I never left, though, because I never really took my hand off the program.’’

Hodge joined the Iowa staff last month after spending three seasons coaching linebackers at South Dakota.

The job in the Missouri Valley Football Conference was his first coaching position at the collegiate level and he said it provided him with a welcomed opportunity to grow as a coach.

It also helped open the door for the opportunity to return to Iowa, where Hodge was a three-time first-team all-Big Ten linebacker during a career from 2002-05.

“Coming from Iowa, it’s always been a dream to somehow get back and coach one day,’’ Hodge said. “But, being a part of the University of South Dakota, they gave me my first opportunity to coach at a high level so I was just focused on doing that.’’

He was prepared to do that again, working on spring practice plans and getting ready to coach the Coyotes’ linebackers this fall when Ken O’Keefe’s move to an off-field role and Brian Ferentz’s subsequent move to coach quarterbacks created an opening on the Hawkeye staff.

“When I got the call and the opportunity to come back, I was excited,’’ Hodge said.

The feeling was mutual.

Hodge had spoken with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz about getting into the coaching profession several years ago and Ferentz encouraged him to pursue it, believing he had the knowledge, demeanor and personality that would help him become a good coach.

Looking to fill a spot on his offensive staff and knowing that Hodge’s coaching experience had all been on the defensive side of the ball, Kirk Ferentz said he did not initially think about Hodge as a possibility to fill Iowa’s opening.

“Maybe the most pleasing thing throughout the process was when I had a conversation with him it was not only his willingness to consider coaching offense, but his eagerness,’’ Ferentz said.

“He was excited about it and gave me the right answer. I don’t know if it was an answer just to give an answer but I think he was being genuine. He sees this as a chance to grow and improve his vision of the game, which I think is smart.’’

Hodge worked primarily with outside linebackers at South Dakota and believes there is some crossover from teaching players who compete edge on one side of the ball with those who do the same on the opposite side.

“A lot of things I hear (linebackers coach Seth) Wallace telling his guys are the same things we talk about,’’ Hodge said.

Well aware of Iowa’s tradition at the position – he was a teammate of Dallas Clark during his time with the Hawkeyes – Hodge inherits experience in his new role at Iowa.

Senior Sam LaPorta was Iowa’s leading receiver last season, catching 53 balls for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

LaPorta’s back-up, sophomore Luke Lachey, recorded eight receptions for 133 yards last season as a freshman.

“I’m excited to coach the tight ends. I know it’s a great group of guys with a lot of experience coming back in Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey,’’ Hodge said.

He appreciates more than their pass-catching abilities, saying their physical styles and blocking ability are a good fit for what Iowa wants to accomplish offensively.

“Those guys, obviously, have got a ton of volume and a ton of reps. That makes my job easy as well,’’ Hodge said. “Anytime you hire a new coach and take over a new room, having that experience is also really, really good.’’

That, Hodge said, provides a good starting point for the players he is working with.

“The standard at the University of Iowa is a high standard, and that’s a high standard if you play tight end and if you coach tight ends,’’ Hodge said. “We do things right, on and off the field and that won’t change.’’

