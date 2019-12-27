Holiday Bowl notes: Smith-Marsette's effort is record setting

SAN DIEGO — Ihmir Smith-Marsette rewrote the Iowa record book when he returned a kickoff 98 yards for a second-quarter touchdown in Friday’s Holiday Bowl.
The junior became the first Hawkeye ever to return two kickoffs in a single season for a touchdown with the effort which followed his 95-yard kick return in Iowa’s win at Nebraska in the regular-season finale.
Friday’s 98-yard return is the seventh-longest in Hawkeye history and the longest since Derrell Johnson-Koulianos returned a kick 99 yards for a score at Ohio State on Nov. 14, 2009.
Smith-Marsette’s score also matched the longest kickoff return for a touchdown in Holiday Bowl history.
The touchdown was one of three scored in the second quarter by Smith-Marsette to help Iowa build a 28-17 halftime lead, preceded by a 6-yard run and followed by a 12-yard catch of a Nate Stanley pass.
With his work, Smith-Marsette became the first player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to score on a kickoff return, a run and a pass reception in a bowl game since Mississippi’s Deuce McAllister accomplished the feat in the 1998 Independence Bowl against Texas Tech.
Starting assignments: Brandon Smith and Mark Kallenberger returned to the Iowa lineup against USC.
Smith made his first start since suffering an ankle injury during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue, opening at wide receiver and recording Iowa’s first first down of the game, a 10-yard gain on a third-and-9 play.
Kallenberger opened at left guard, the fifth start of the season for the sophomore from Bettendorf. He replaced senior Landan Paulsen in a front five that utilized eight different starting combinations in Iowa’s 13 games this season.
The Hawkeyes’ offensive front five for the USC game, from left to right, included Alaric Jackson, Kallenberger, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott and Tristan Wirfs. All five starters are underclassmen.
Honoring Fry: Iowa took the field wearing helmets that for just the third time in the past four decades did not include Tigerhawk logos.
The signature gold logos that Hayden Fry introduced were removed from both sides of the helmet as a way to honor the legacy of the 20-year Hawkeye coach who died on Dec. 17 at the age of 90.
A moment of silence was observed prior to the Holiday Bowl in remembrance of Fry, a member of the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame who coached three Iowa teams in the San Diego bowl game.
Iowa’s helmets also included a small decal on the back with the word “Bump,’’ honoring the memory of longtime Iowa director of athletics Bump Elliott. The administrator whose tenure included the hiring of Fry died on Dec. 7 at the age of 94.
Missing the finale: Amani Jones sat out his final college game for Iowa and reserve receiver Oliver Martin sat out the game as well.
Jones, a senior who has set a tone on special teams with his hard hitting and filled a role as a back-up defensive end suffered a leg injury during practices in days leading up to the Holiday Bowl.
A shoulder injury kept Martin out against USC. He finished the season with five catches for 28 yards.
Big quarter: Iowa’s 21-point second quarter was the Hawkeyes’ biggest scoring effort in a quarter this season.
The previous best was 16 points scored by the Hawkeyes in the final quarter of a 24-22 loss to Wisconsin.
It was the most points scored by Iowa in a single quarter since putting 28 on the board in the second quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 63-0 win at Illinois on Nov. 17, 2018.
It was also Iowa’s most productive quarter offensively in a bowl since the Hawkeyes scored 21 points in the final quarter of a 45-28 loss to Tennessee in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl.
The 33rd bowl: Iowa made its 33rd appearance in a bowl game on Friday, bowl eligible for the 18th time in the last 19 seasons under coach Kirk Ferentz.
With Friday’s win, the Hawkeyes are now 17-15-1 all-time in bowl games and have a 9-8 record in bowl games during Ferentz’s 21-year tenure.
Iowa won its third straight bowl game in Friday’s match-up against USC. It marks the second time ever the Hawkeyes have won three straight bowl games.
Ricky Stanzi quarterbacked Iowa to wins over South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl, Georgia Tech in the 2010 Orange Bowl and Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl.
The Hawkeyes are now 3-0-1 in Holiday Bowl games, defeating San Diego State in 1986, Wyoming in 1987 and playing Brigham Young to a tie in 1991.
Hardware collection: Friday’s win allowed Iowa to add to its recent success in collecting hardware.
The Hawkeyes finish the 2019 season 4-1 in trophy games and are now 12-3 in their last 15 games where a trophy is on the line.