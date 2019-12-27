Holiday Bowl notes: Smith-Marsette's effort is record setting

Smith made his first start since suffering an ankle injury during an Oct. 19 game against Purdue, opening at wide receiver and recording Iowa’s first first down of the game, a 10-yard gain on a third-and-9 play.

Kallenberger opened at left guard, the fifth start of the season for the sophomore from Bettendorf. He replaced senior Landan Paulsen in a front five that utilized eight different starting combinations in Iowa’s 13 games this season.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive front five for the USC game, from left to right, included Alaric Jackson, Kallenberger, Tyler Linderbaum, Kyler Schott and Tristan Wirfs. All five starters are underclassmen.

Honoring Fry: Iowa took the field wearing helmets that for just the third time in the past four decades did not include Tigerhawk logos.

The signature gold logos that Hayden Fry introduced were removed from both sides of the helmet as a way to honor the legacy of the 20-year Hawkeye coach who died on Dec. 17 at the age of 90.

A moment of silence was observed prior to the Holiday Bowl in remembrance of Fry, a member of the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame who coached three Iowa teams in the San Diego bowl game.

