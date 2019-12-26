Holiday Bowl viewer's guide

2

Nate Stanley’s finale: One of five quarterbacks in Hawkeye history to start three bowl games, the senior will look to join Ricky Stanzi as the only Iowa QB to win three bowl games. Stanley will be making his 39th consecutive start for the Hawkeyes and has led Iowa to an 11-3 record in trophy and bowl games during his college career. He enters tonight’s game 204 passing yards away from second on Iowa’s career list.

3

Running back rotation: Both USC and Iowa have used a running back-by-committee approach this season. Juniors Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr have been the Trojans’ top tailback tandem. Malepeai is a strong downhill runner who has gained 1,228 career yards while Carr has used quickness to run for 1,129 yards. Freshman Tyler Goodson has emerged as Iowa’s starter, gaining 590 yards this year to complement the 543 yards gained by Mekhi Sargent and the 414 by Toren Young.

4