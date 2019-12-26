Holiday Bowl viewer's guide

VIEWER’S GUIDE
IOWA VS. USC
7 P.M. FRIDAY
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego
WHERE TO WATCH
On the web
The Holiday Bowl official website is holidaybowl.com. You can keep up with the Hawkeyes at Hawkmania.com or by following Quad-City Times beat reporter Steve Batterson on Twitter at @sbatt79. USC’s athletics website is usctrojans.com.
On the air
Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. but the Hawkeye Radio Network will begin its coverage two hours before the game starts. The network includes WOC (1420 AM), KROS (1340 AM), KWPC (860 AM) and WMT (600 AM). Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak will call the game with Rob Brooks providing sideline reports.
On the screen
FS1 will televise the Holiday Bowl beginning at 7 p.m. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft will have the words to go with the pictures.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1
Strong-armed Kedon Slovis: Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year Kedon Slovis has an accurate and strong arm. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Arizona native has completed 71.8 percent of the 3,242 yards he has thrown for this season, averaging 294.7 passing yards and 23.6 completions per game at the controls of the Trojans’ air-raid offensive attack. Slovis has topped 400 passing yards four times in his last five games.
2
Nate Stanley’s finale: One of five quarterbacks in Hawkeye history to start three bowl games, the senior will look to join Ricky Stanzi as the only Iowa QB to win three bowl games. Stanley will be making his 39th consecutive start for the Hawkeyes and has led Iowa to an 11-3 record in trophy and bowl games during his college career. He enters tonight’s game 204 passing yards away from second on Iowa’s career list.
3
Running back rotation: Both USC and Iowa have used a running back-by-committee approach this season. Juniors Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr have been the Trojans’ top tailback tandem. Malepeai is a strong downhill runner who has gained 1,228 career yards while Carr has used quickness to run for 1,129 yards. Freshman Tyler Goodson has emerged as Iowa’s starter, gaining 590 yards this year to complement the 543 yards gained by Mekhi Sargent and the 414 by Toren Young.
4
Iowa’s end game: Hawkeye defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston have created all sorts of defensive havoc. The juniors have combined for 21.5 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks. Epenesa has led Iowa in sacks for the third straight year, recording nine for losses totaling 54 yards. He enters the bowl game coming off of a 14-tackle performance at Nebraska.
5
Trojans’ turnover tendency: When USC has struggled this season, turnovers have been at root of the issue. The Trojans have turned the ball over 23 times in 12 games this season, including nine times on fumbles and nine times on interceptions thrown by Kedon Slovis. Iowa’s defense has forced 18 turnovers, with Michael Ojemudia leading the team with three picks and Jack Koerner recovering two fumbles.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Rushing
Iowa;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Tyler Goodson;116;590;5.1;4
Mekhi Sargent;117;543;4.6;4
Toren Young;77;414;5.4;1
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;9;93;10.3;2
USC;Att.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Vavae Malepeai;97;466;4.8;6
Kenan Christon;68;373;5.5;2
Stephen Carr;67;372;5.6;4
Markese Stepp;48;307;6.4;3
Passing
Iowa;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD;Int.
Nate Stanley;219;372;2,738;14;7
USC;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD;Int.
Kedon Slovis;260;362;3,242;28;9
Receiving
Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Nico Ragaini;385;8.8;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;42;676;16.1;4
Tyrone Tracy Jr.;36;589;16.4;3
Brandon Smith;33;407;12.3;4
USC;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Michael Pittman Jr.;95;1,222;12.9;11
Amon-Ra St. Brown;68;879;12.9;6
Tyler Vaughns;68;858;12.6;6
Drake London;35;533;15.2;4
Punt returns
Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Nico Ragaini;9;96;10.7;0
Max Cooper;3;18;6.0;0
USC;No.;Yds.;Avg;TD
Amon-Ra St. Brown;12;66;5.5;0
Tyler Vaughns;7;46;6.6;0
Kick returns
Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;14;361;25.8;1
USC;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Velus Jones;28;685;24.5;1
Stephen Carr;6;106;17.7;0
Interceptions
Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Michael Ojemudia;3;12;4.0;0
Riley Moss;2;7;3.5;0
Matt Hankins;2;0;0.0.0
USC;No.;Yds.;Avg.;TD
Isaiah Pola-Mao;4;38;9.5;0
Greg Johnson;2;32;16.0;0
Punting
Iowa;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In 20;Blked
Michael Sleep-Dalton;54;2,271;42.1;21;0
USC;No.;Yds.;Avg.;In 20;Blked
Ben Griffiths;48;1,988;41.4;21;0
Field goals
Iowa;FG-FGA;20-29;30-39;40-49;50+
Keith Duncan;29-34;10-10;4-5;14-18;0-0
USC;FG-FGA;20-29;30-39;40-49;50+
Chase McGrath;12-15;4-4;5-5;3-5;1-1
Tackles
Iowa;Solo;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sks-Yds.
Kristian Welch;42;38;80;7.5;3-17
Jack Koerner;43;30;73;0;0-0
Geno Stone;43;22;65;3;1-14
Djimon Colbert;34;26;60;2.5;0-0
Matt Hankins;31;20;51;1.5;0-0
USC;Solo;Asst.;Total;Loss;Sks-Yds.
John Houston Jr.;63;37;100;6.5;2.5-8
Talanoa Hufanga;90;26;76;5.5;2.5-21
Isaiah Mauga;41;27;68;4.5;1.5-13
Kana’I Mauga;30;27;57;7.0;3-20
Palaie Gaoteote;29;21;50;2.0;0-0
KEY MATCH-UP
USC WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia: The Hawkeye secondary has a challenge on its hands with a deep collection of Trojans’ receivers led by Michael Pittman Jr. The 6-foot-4 senior ranks fourth in the country with an average of 7.9 receptions per game and is 10th nationally with an average of 101.8 receiving yards per game. A 6-1 senior, Ojemudia has intercepted three passes in each of the past two seasons and leads Iowa with seven pass break ups this season.
LOOKING BACK
Iowa (9-3, 6-3)
Aug. 31: Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
Sept. 7: Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
Sept. 14: Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
Sept. 28: Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3
Oct. 5: Michigan 10, Iowa 3
Oct. 12: Penn State 17, Iowa 12
Oct. 19: Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Oct. 26: Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Nov. 9: Wisconsin 24, Iowa 22
Nov. 16: Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Nov. 23: Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Nov. 26: Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
USC (8-4, 7-2)
Aug. 31: USC 31, Fresno State 23
Sept. 7: USC 45, Stanford 20
Sept. 14: BYU 30, USC 27 (OT)
Sept. 20: USC 30, Utah 23
Sept. 28: Washington 28, USC 14
Oct. 12: Notre Dame 30, USC 27
Oct. 19: USC 41, Arizona 14
Oct. 25: USC 35, Colorado 31
Nov. 2: Oregon 56, USC 24
Nov. 9: USC 31, Arizona State 26
Nov. 16: USC 41, California 17
Nov. 23: USC 52, UCLA 35
DEPTH CHARTS
Iowa offense
WR – Tyrone Tracy, 5-11, 200, fr.; Brandon Smith, 6-2, 218, jr.
TE – Nate Wieting, 6-4, 250, sr.; Sam LaPorta, 6-4, 242, fr.
LT – Alaric Jackson, 6-6, 320, jr.; Jack Plumb, 6-2, 272, fr.
LG – Landan Paulsen, 6-5, 305, sr.; Mark Kallenberger, 6-5, 291, soph.
C – Tyler Linderbaum, 6-3, 286, fr.; Jeff Jenkins, 6-3, 266, fr.
RG – Kyler Schott, 6-2, 290, soph.; Justin Britt, 6-5, 290, fr.
RT – Tristan Wirfs, 6-5, 322, jr.; Levi Paulsen, 6-5, 305, sr.
WR – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 6-1, 183, jr.; Nico Ragaini, 6-0, 192, fr.
QB – Nate Stanley, 6-4, 243, sr.; Spencer Petras, 6-5, 230, fr.
RB – Tyler Goodson, 5-10, 190, fr.; Toren Young, 5-11, 223, jr.
FB – Brady Ross, 6-0, 246, sr.; Turner Pallissard, 6-0, 242, fr.
PK – Keith Duncan, 5-10, 180, jr.; Caleb Shudak, 5-8, 180, jr.
Iowa defense
LE – Chauncey Golston, 6-5, 270, jr.; John Waggoner, 6-5, 270, fr.
LT – Cedrick Lattimore, 6-3, 295, sr.; Daviyon Nixon, 6-3, 309, soph.
RT – Brady Reiff, 6-3, 277, sr.; Austin Schulte, 6-4, 287, jr.
RE – A.J. Epenesa, 6-6, 280, jr.; Zach VanValkenburg, 6-4, 270, jr.
OLB – Nick Niemann, 6-4, 235, jr.; Barrington Wade, 6-1, 230, jr.
MLB – Kristian Welch, 6-3, 239, sr.; Dillon Doyle, 6-3, 235, fr.
WLB – Djimon Colbert, 6-1, 235, soph.; Seth Benson, 6-0, 227, fr.
LCB – Matt Hankins, 6-0, 185, jr.; D.J. Johnson, 5-11, 183, fr.
SS – Geno Stone, 5-10, 210, jr.; Dane Belton, 6-1, 190, fr.
FS – Jack Koerner, 6-0, 204, soph.; Kaevon Merriweather, 6-0, 210, soph.
RCB – Michael Ojemudia, 6-1, 200, sr.; Riley Moss, 6-1, 191, soph.
PT – Michael Sleep-Dalton, 6-0, 212, sr.; Colten Rastetter, 6-1, 213, sr.
USC offense
WR – Michael Pittman, Jr., 6-4, 220, sr.; Matthew Hocum, 5-10, 175, sr.
TE – Erik Krommenhoeck, 6-5, 260, jr.; Josh Falo, 6-6, 230, jr.
LT – Austin Jackson, 6-6, 310, jr.; Frank Martin, 6-4, 300, jr.
LG – Alijah Vera-Tucker, 6-4, 310, soph.; Jacob Daniel, 6-4, 310, sr.
C – Brett Neilon, 6-2, 300, soph.; Justin Dedich, 6-2, 295, fr.
RG – Jalen McKenzie, 6-5, 300, soph.; Liam Jimmons, 6-4, 305, jr.
RT – Drew Richmond, 6-5, 315, sr.; Jason Rodriguez, 6-6, 325, fr.
WR – Tyler Vaughns, 6-2, 190, jr.; Chase Locke, 6-4, 190, fr.
QB – Kedon Slovis, 6-2, 200, fr.; Matt Fink, 6-3, 200, jr.
RB – Vavae Malepeai, 6-0, 220, jr.; Stephen Carr, 6-0, 210, jr.
WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown, 6-1, 195, soph.; Velus Jones, 6-0, 190, jr.
PK – Chase McGrath, 6-0, 190, soph.; Alex Stadthaus, 6-2, 200, soph.
USC defense
DE – Christian Rector, 6-4, 270, sr.; Connor Murphy, 6-7, 260, jr.
DT – Jay Tuefele, 6-3, 305, soph.; Nick Figueroa, 6-5, 280, soph.
NT – Marlon Tuipulotu, 6-3, 305, soph.; Bradon Pili, 6-4, 325, jr.
DE – Drake Jackson, 6-4, 275, fr.; Caleb Trembley, 6-5, 270, jr.
SLB – Abdul-Malik McClain, 6-4, 240, fr.; Juliano Falaniko, 6-4, 235, soph.
MLB – John Houston Jr., 6-3, 220, sr.; Eli’jah Winston, 6-3, 240, fr.
WLB – Palale Gaoteote IV, 6-2, 250, soph.; Kana’I Mauga, 6-2, 240, soph.
CB – Olaijah Griffin, 6-0, 170, soph.; Dorian Hewett, 6-0, 180, fr.
SS – Talanoa Hufanga, 6-1, 220, soph.; Chase Williams, 6-2, 190, fr.
FS – Isaiah Pola-Mao, 6-4, 205, soph.; C.J. Pollard, 6-1, 195, jr.
CB – Isaac Taylor-Stuart, 6-2, 205, fr.; Christ Steele, 6-1, 190, fr.
PT – Ben Griffiths, 6-5, 240, fr.; Will Rose, 6-1, 175, fr.