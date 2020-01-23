Hoosiers' grad transfer joins Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Coy Cronk, an offensive tackle and captain of the Indiana football team in 2019, is enrolled at Iowa.
A 40-game starter for the Hoosiers who missed the majority of last season because of an ankle injury, Cronk is expected to join the Hawkeye football program as a graduate transfer this spring.
He is listed in Iowa’s student directory for the spring semester and would join a group of four returning starters in competition for starting roles on the Iowa offensive line following Tristan Wirfs’ decision last week to enter this year’s NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility.
Cronk, a Lafayette, Ind., native, was the Hoosiers’ starting left tackle before suffering his injury during a Sept. 9 game at Connecticut.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman spent the rest of the season working with younger offensive linemen on the Indiana roster as he worked through his own rehab.
He earned his undergraduate degree at Indiana in December and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has not spoken publicly about Cronk joining the program but did say during a news conference Monday the Hawkeyes were open to the possibility of roster additions.
"Anything we can do to help our football team, as long as it fits we’re for it," Ferentz said. "It’s got to fit."
Just where Cronk fits will be determined during practices later this spring.
He played left tackle for the Hoosiers, a position where 34-game starter Alaric Jackson returns for his senior season with Iowa.
The Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, Wirfs made all but three of his 33 starts on the right side at tackle.
In the market: Iowa also is surveying the marketplace for a punter.
Michael Sleep-Dalton averaged 41.7 yards on 58 punts as a graduate transfer from Arizona State last season. He completed his eligibility last season as did back-up Colten Rastetter.
"High school, grad transfer, any of those, we’re looking to see what is out there," Ferentz said. "Any of you guys with young kids, train 'em to punt. Forget golf. Forget offensive line. Train 'em to punt."
Junior Ryan Gersonde, who averaged 42.5 yards on 13 punts as a true freshman in 2017, is the only punter with game experience on the Hawkeye roster.
Early arrivals: Among the 20 players Iowa signed to national letters of intent in December, three have arrived on campus and began spring semester classes and off-season training with the Hawkeyes this week.
Offensive lineman Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and tight end Elijah Yelverton enrolled early and are expected to participate in spring practices at Iowa.
Stanley to Challenge: Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley will be among 24 college football players participating in the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, later this month.
In the challenge, six four-player teams with athletes from the same conferences taking part in a series of skills competitions.
A 39-game starter over the past three seasons for Iowa and the second-leading passer in Hawkeye history, Stanley is the fourth Hawkeye since 2017 to compete in the event. C.J. Beathard participated in 2017 and Sean Welsh and Josh Jackson were among participants in 2018.
This year’s competition will be televised by ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.