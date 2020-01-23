Hoosiers' grad transfer joins Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Coy Cronk, an offensive tackle and captain of the Indiana football team in 2019, is enrolled at Iowa.

A 40-game starter for the Hoosiers who missed the majority of last season because of an ankle injury, Cronk is expected to join the Hawkeye football program as a graduate transfer this spring.

He is listed in Iowa’s student directory for the spring semester and would join a group of four returning starters in competition for starting roles on the Iowa offensive line following Tristan Wirfs’ decision last week to enter this year’s NFL Draft and forgo his final year of eligibility.

Cronk, a Lafayette, Ind., native, was the Hoosiers’ starting left tackle before suffering his injury during a Sept. 9 game at Connecticut.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman spent the rest of the season working with younger offensive linemen on the Indiana roster as he worked through his own rehab.

He earned his undergraduate degree at Indiana in December and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has not spoken publicly about Cronk joining the program but did say during a news conference Monday the Hawkeyes were open to the possibility of roster additions.