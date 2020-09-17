Hopefully, Big Ten made its switch for the right reasons

A conference once known for plain vanilla, 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust football has pulled off the most stunning double reverse of all time.
It was sort of a slow-developing play, but the Big Ten managed to revive its football season Wednesday,
It went from having a 10-game football season to having no season to having a hastily thrown-together 9-game season in a span of little more than a month. Fourteen academic bigwigs who previously voted 11-3 to cancel the season now have voted unanimously to have a season.
While football fans everywhere are vigorously applauding the decision, a few stray media types have questioned how the heck they could make such an abrupt U-turn.
And you have to admit, those contrarians sort of have a point.
Yes, there have been medical advances since the Aug. 11 decision to scrap the fall season. There are new antigen tests for COVID-19 that are quicker — but probably not cheaper — than anything that was available then. It’s going to be possible to test Big Ten football players every day for the next few months.
But there also have been major spikes in the coronavirus recently in several Big Ten communities, some of them more serious than anything that came before. There have been outbreaks in Madison, Wis., and College Park, Md. You’d be hard-pressed to find a frat house in East Lansing, Mich., or Bloomington, Ind., that hasn’t been quarantined. The high school football programs in Iowa City have terminated their seasons.
Although three of the four other major conferences are going ahead with their seasons, the Big 12 had to cancel three season-opening games last weekend because of the virus. The SEC has not even started playing games yet but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the other day that he thought almost every player in his program had already contracted the virus.
So why such an abrupt change? Why now? Medical advances aside, it sort of feels like this stunning reversal may have been prodded by all the protesting parents and grandstanding politicians we’ve seen over the past month.
Big Ten officials insisted otherwise.
“This has been and will always be about the health and safety of our athletes and our communities,’’ said Sandy Barbour, the league’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics.
Northwestern president Morton Shapiro, who heads up the panel of 14 presidents and chancellors who caused such a stink in August and are now pinching their noses, said this has nothing to do with politics, protests and lawsuits.
He said he was persuaded to change his mind in medical briefings over the weekend.
“When the facts change, your mind changes,’’ Schapiro said.
Uh huh.
I actually don’t have a big problem if the presidents and chancellors were swayed by the impassioned pleas of parents and players, Those were the people most affected by the Aug. 11 decision and if they are now venturing into an unsafe situation, they’re doing so on their own volition.
I also can understand that Big Ten officials may have felt pangs of envy as they watched other leagues start to play games over the weekend.
But if they flipped their decision because of pressure from politicians whose main motivation was to gather votes for November, that bothers me. A lot. If that happened, then the league looks even worse than it did when it made the original, oft-bashed decision back in August.
Wednesday’s reversal gave birth to all sorts of comical chest-thumping on social media.
President Donald Trump, who put in a call to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren last week in an effort to get the league to change its mind, was quick to grab some of the credit. To the surprise of absolutely no one, he took to Twitter to applaud the change, adding “It is my great honor to have helped!!!’’
Warren didn’t say anything to indicate that Trump actually helped. He said only that his chat with the president was “productive’’ and “a very respectful conversation.’’
Another Big Ten president reportedly told NBC News — anonymously, of course — that Trump had no impact whatsoever on the decision.
“In fact, when his name came up, it was a negative because no one wanted this to be political,’’ the university president added.
Let’s hope that’s the case.
Trump already has shown that he’s not all that interested in the health and welfare of the populace. His intervention was entirely self-serving, a clear attempt to curry favor in states where he needs votes.
We learned how much the White House actually knows about the Big Ten when it tweeted out a video of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany thanking the Big Ten for changing its mind and saying players in “Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi and Nebraska’’ will be able to play football now.
One of the contrarians exaggerated considerably by saying it was “the darkest day’’ in Big Ten history, but it wasn’t a shining moment either.
I really hope the decision was based on medical science, not political science.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!