Hopefully, Big Ten made its switch for the right reasons

Although three of the four other major conferences are going ahead with their seasons, the Big 12 had to cancel three season-opening games last weekend because of the virus. The SEC has not even started playing games yet but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the other day that he thought almost every player in his program had already contracted the virus.

So why such an abrupt change? Why now? Medical advances aside, it sort of feels like this stunning reversal may have been prodded by all the protesting parents and grandstanding politicians we’ve seen over the past month.

Big Ten officials insisted otherwise.

“This has been and will always be about the health and safety of our athletes and our communities,’’ said Sandy Barbour, the league’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

Northwestern president Morton Shapiro, who heads up the panel of 14 presidents and chancellors who caused such a stink in August and are now pinching their noses, said this has nothing to do with politics, protests and lawsuits.

He said he was persuaded to change his mind in medical briefings over the weekend.

“When the facts change, your mind changes,’’ Schapiro said.

Uh huh.