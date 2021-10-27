Hufford scoring ‘A’ grades for ISU football team

“Some of the pass game stuff was a little bit foreign to him early on,” Campbell said. “That’s been part of his transition process from high school to college. He has this ability to stay the course and really learn his craft and press forward, you saw that a year ago.

“He has really good length in his arms, he’s as physical as any of our offensive linemen and one of the things he’s possessed is that staying power where even though he wasn’t getting those reps early last season, when we needed him the most — and that’s in the Fiesta Bowl against an elite defensive line — he has to go step in and play. Then you watch how he played in that game, that was a huge moment for him in terms of our staff saying, ‘Man, I think this guy is really ready to take a huge step forward.’”

And he did take a huge step forward.

Defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike has had a first-row seat to Hufford’s development.

“He’s been talented since he’s gotten here but one thing I like about Hufford is there have been a lot of older guys since he’s gotten here that were in front of him and all he’s done is waited until his opportunity came,” Uwazurike said. “He never whined. He knew his talent level and he knew he probably should’ve been playing but he’s a team-first player. Now that he’s on the field, he’s doing really well. Football-wise he’s always been really strong and he finishes through his blocks. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. I really like Hufford.”

