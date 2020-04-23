'Humble' Hawkeye Wirfs is Bucs' first-round pick

In the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs, Tampa Bay is getting a player who celebrated his 21st birthday on Jan. 24 and as an 18-year old became the first true freshman to start at a tackle position for Iowa during Ferentz’s tenure.

After debuting in that 2017 game against Illinois, Wirfs went on to make 33 career starts for Iowa. He opened 10 times at right tackle last season but displayed his versatility by shifting to the left side for three starts last fall when Alaric Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to hold this year’s draft in Las Vegas were canceled and the three-day selection process has been turned into a virtual draft with team personnel selecting from their home cities.

Wirfs watched the first round unfold from the Mount Vernon, Iowa, home where he was raised by his mother, Sarah.

The 71st Hawkeye to be drafted in the 21 years Ferentz has led the Iowa program and fifth Hawkeye offensive lineman taken in the first round since 2004, Wirfs provided his mother with a red-carpet experience even if the pair didn’t get the chance to attend the draft in person because of the health crisis.