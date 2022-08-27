Hutchinson is the Cyclones' literal 'X' factor

AMES — Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson dubbed his new starting quarterback, Hunter Dekkers, a budding superstar this spring.

The two-time first-team all-Big 12 receiver has not hedged on that prediction this fall either, and for good reason. It takes one to know one.

“Down the field, screen game, all those kinds of things — ‘X’ is a guy that can kind of do it all,” Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think he’ll continue to be that kind of football player, and he’s shown the ability to certainly do that over the last couple of years.”

Hutchinson headlines a position group that saw Jaylin Noel emerge as a reliable threat as a true freshman last season, and also returns experience in Daniel Jackson, Sean Shaw Jr. and Darren Wilson Jr.

Hutchinson caught a conference-best and single-season ISU record 83 passes last season. Noel has been valuable in the return game and caught 39 passes for 269 yards last season. Jackson, Shaw and Wilson have all fought through injuries in their respective careers but have been healthy thus far this season.

“All those guys are different in what they bring to the table,” Cyclone running backs and receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase said. “Those guys — and adding in (Colorado transfer) Dimitri Stanley and what he brings to the table. (He’s) obviously a guy with a ton of speed, able to stretch the ball down the field, able to play inside and outside. He gives us a lot of flexibility at the position as well.”

That doesn’t always equate to production, but it has for ISU. The Cyclones led the Big 12 in passing offense last season at 263.8 yards per game and have been top-two in the league two of the past three seasons.

Hutchinson being the literal “X” factor is a big reason why, but having a variety of what Campbell often calls “plug and play” options has buoyed ISU’s recent success in the passing game.

“We put in a lot of work,” Wilson said. “I think we put a lot of work into the offseason and I think it’s really gonna show this season. I’m really excited for the whole receiver group. I’m ready to see how it plays out.”

Hutchinson put in a lot of time in the offseason learning to hone his leadership skills. He could have chosen to pursue his NFL dream after his sterling 2021 season, but opted to return. He has no regrets.

“It’s been great for me,” said Hutchinson, who scored five touchdowns and fell just seven yards short of a 1,000-yard receiving season last fall. “I wouldn’t change it for anything because I know it’s building me as a man and as a football player.”

So Hutchinson’s still evolving. But what would a next level for him look like? Offensive coordinator Tom Manning called that a “hard question” — and for good reason.

“I’m most impressed by what he does day to day,” Manning said. “Every day goes really, really hard. He’s a real team football player, which I think sometimes at that position is not always the easiest thing to find. He has pushed himself to be very good and his work habits — his routine — is very impressive. So I think whatever we’ll see, we’ll see his best effort.

"As a teammate and a guy to be around he’s been phenomenal, and really, he’s been phenomenal since day one ’til now.”