Hutchinson, McDonald plan to return to ISU football program

Iowa State University football’s man called “X” made a clear point Friday afternoon on Twitter.
Xavier Hutchinson — the Cyclones' leading receiver — used the social media platform to make a significant and semi-formal announcement: “I’m back.”
Hutchinson, a former junior college transfer, plans to exercise his COVID-19-framed option for one more year of eligibility.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior led the Big 12 Conference with 82 catches in the regular season and ranked second in receiving yards with 953.
Hutchinson could eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this season when ISU (7-5) faces No. 19 Clemson (9-3) at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the Cheez-it Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Hutchinson boasts five touchdown catches this season and nine in his career.
He announced his planned return for the 2022 season one day after the Cyclones’ all-time sacks leader, Will McDonald IV, did the same.
The 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior defensive end from Pewaukee, Wis., led the Cyclones in Tackles For Loss (14-86 yards) and sacks (11.5-76 yards). For the season, he has 32 total tackles, including 22 solo stops.