Ibrahim presents his own test for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – A new week presents a familiar challenge for the Iowa defense.

The Hawkeyes will be facing one of college football’s elite running backs – again.

Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim is the third back who rates among the top five nationally Iowa has lined up against this season.

The Hawkeyes held the nation’s rushing leader, Illinois’ Chase Brown, to within two yards of his current average of 144.2 yards per game one week after the fourth-leading rusher in college football, Blake Corum of Michigan, was held to within two yards of his average of 134.9 yards per game.

Ibrahim enters Saturday’s 3 p.m. game at Huntington Bank Field averaging 140.1 yards per game, topping 1,000 yards in a season for the third time in his career during the Golden Gophers’ 31-3 win over Northwestern last weekend.

He carried 36 times on his way to a 178-yard performance against the Wildcats, helping Minnesota do what Minnesota does.

“Our style of football is to run the ball. Time management is what we pride ourselves on," Ibrahim said. “We got up, and we understood that we wanted to run the clock. That’s what we do best."

Ibrahim has helped make that happen while rushing for at least 100 yards in 18 consecutive games, something no running back in the Football Bowl Subdivision has accomplished since 2000.

Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann told his players Monday that Ibrahim is a little like water, that if he sees a crack he’ll flow through it.

“He runs hard, has great quickness and cuts fast to the hole," Hawkeye linebacker Seth Benson said. “There are a lot of good backs in the Big Ten and he’s up there at the top of the list."

With game-time temperatures in the Twin Cities to be in the mid-teens around kickoff, the ball will likely end up Ibrahim’s frequently.

That’s not uncommon in an offense that ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing to Michigan with its average of 220.9 yards per game on the ground and leads the conference with 461 carries this season.

“We know what they like to do and we know he’ll get the ball a lot. We just have to ready for it," Benson said.

That includes sticking with Ibrahim until the play is over.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the 5-foot-10, 210-pound sixth-year senior needs to be defended until the whistle blows.

“He’s just tough, hard-nosed," Ferentz said. “… I don’t know if he’s like a 4.3 (second 40-yard dash) guy or anything like that but he’s just a tough football player."

Ferentz said he compares to the Wolverines’ Corum in a number of ways.

“When it looks maybe there’s nothing there, the next you know he’s got a five-, eight-yard gain. If you don’t tackle him, get him down, he’s not quitting," Ferentz said.

Ibrahim has returned to action after missing all but Minnesota’s opening game in 2021, suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament after rushing for 200 yards in three quarters of the Golden Gophers’ game against Ohio State.

The Baltimore native announced within days that he planned to return for a sixth season.

“He’s a really veteran player, have a lot of respect for him," Ferentz said. “The guy’s a winner."

And as Ibrahim prepares for his final home game, he has Iowa’s attention.

“You have to be aware of where he is at on every snap," linebacker Jack Campbell said.

The Hawkeyes had a similar situation last weekend when it faced the only other running back in the Big Ten besides Brown, Corum and Ibrahim who averages more than 100 rushing yards per game.

Iowa held Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen to 40 yards on 17 carries, well below a season average that dropped from 109.9 yards per game to 102.9 yards after being introduced to the Hawkeye defense.

“There are so many good backs in the league this year. It seems like we’re going up against one every week," Campbell said. “Each of them is different in their own way, but the challenge is to not let them get comfortable."

Campbell said Iowa accomplished that last week against Allen and the Badgers, and now looks forward to the test Ibrahim and the Golden Gophers provide.

“It’s a new week. We have to go out and try to prove ourselves all over again," Campbell said.