Illini coaches feel at home at Q-C event

Bret Bielema and Shauna Green felt right at home Wednesday when the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour made a Quad-Cities stop in East Moline.

The two Illinois coaches – Bielema preparing for his second season as the Fighting Illini football coach and Green her first as the leader of the women’s basketball program – spoke to a crowd of 250 at The Bend Event Center that included plenty of familiar faces.

Both Fighting Illini coaches are Quad-City area natives, Bielema grew up in Prophetstown and Green is from Clinton.

“It’s good to be home and have my mom and dad here along with some longtime friends,’’ Bielema said, a sentiment echoed by Green.

“I grew up playing sports in this area and it’s good to have a chance get back here to see some family,’’ said Green, hired in March after leading Dayton to five conference championships in the Atlantic-10 over the past six seasons.

Both returned to the Quad-City area roots as they put an emphasis on home while working to build their respective Big Ten programs.

Bielema made securing home-state talent a priority shortly after he was hired to coach Illinois in December, 2020.

Green has similar hopes and plans to borrow a page or two from Bielema’s game plan as she begins to build the foundation for her program.

“It’s where we need to start,’’ Green said. “There is great talent at the high school level in Illinois and we want to have a program that they want to be part of, that’s what we are working toward.’’

Green said she has spoken to Bielema about how he went about connecting with high school coaches in the state.

She hopes to host a coaches’ clinic this fall for Illinois prep coaches similar to one Bielema and his staff have hosted in the offseason will develop relationships with the state’s coaches.

“He came up with some good ways to connect and that’s something we know we need to do as well,’’ Green said. “We have a lot to offer but we have to get that message out in front of people.’’

Both coaches are adapting to the changing landscape of college athletics and recruiting, from the growing transfer portal to Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes that didn’t exist a year ago at this time.

In football, Bielema has seen a changing landscape in both areas.

“We’ve picked up a few guys from the portal and we’ve lost a handful, too, guys who maybe weren’t filling the role they envisioned, that type of thing,’’ Bielema said. “But, I think we’re all learning to expect the unexpected.’’

Bielema said questions about NIL opportunities are becoming more common as Illinois coaches recruit.

“I was talking with (director of athletics) Josh Whitman the other day about this and in the group we signed in December, our coaches didn’t field a question about NIL, but since January the questions are being asked,’’ Bielema said.

“We are not allowed to do anything to induce or entice any one through NIL, the school can’t offer anything that way, but there are questions to answer and it’s another way college football and college athletics are changing.’’

Those changes are coming as Bielema works to position Illinois to move beyond its 5-7 finish last season. He felt the team made strides this spring.

“A year ago, those 15 days on the field were a 50-50 proposition,’’ he said. “This year, I felt we moved forward in 14 of those practices. There was just one day when I didn’t see the progress we expect.’’

Bielema believes a familiarity is helping push things in the right direction as Illinois works toward a “week zero’’ opener against Wyoming on Aug. 27.

“The players have developed an understanding of our expectations and that some of that is just from us being together for more than a year now and going through things for the second time,’’ Bielema said. “It’s given us a good starting point.’’

The on-field work comes as Bielema and his staff continues to concentrate on building connections with in-state high school coaches, developing recruiting opportunities in New Jersey, Florida and Ohio and as Bielema puts it, “picking our fights in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa and the St. Louis area.’’

Green is utilizing the transfer portal as way to stabilize a Fighting Illini roster that included just one in-state player last season.

“Part of the key to it all is to get players to come visit,’’ Green said. “Four of the five transfer possibilities we have had on campus this spring have signed and the ability for them to visit is making a difference. We have a lot to offer.’’

Illinois will open a new state-of-the-art basketball practice facility in the fall and Green said the university’s academic reputation and community are helping attract players.

“At Dayton, I could sell our success to recruits. Here, I’m selling our vision for the future,’’ Green said, adding that the vision begins at home.

