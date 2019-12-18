Illini commit Gardner cashing in his bet on himself

He committed to Samford, an FCS program, out of high school. The plan was simple: Samford to the NFL. In Gardner's lone season there, he recorded 31 tackles and a tackle for loss as a true freshman and realized his mix of speed — track is his favorite sport — and physicality could play in Power Five conferences.

"When I noticed that I was dominating as a freshman, I knew it was still my calling to go play on a bigger level, so that’s what I did," Gardner said by phone on Wednesday. "I was a true freshman. Every time I got my chance, I always made the best opportunity of it. I was leading the team and I wasn’t even the starter at one point in time. I knew I could play at a bigger level."

Gardner bet on himself and transferred to Hutchinson. He knew it was part of his plan to play Power Five football.

It wasn't that he felt like he was necessarily better than everybody else at Samford, he just had a tremendous belief in his own skills. Junior College isn't the easier path. Some of the amenities that are offered in Division I football don't exist in junior college.

“JUCO can make you or break you," Gardner said.