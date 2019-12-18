Illini commit Gardner cashing in his bet on himself

CHAMPAIGN — Lavar Gardner bet on himself, then kept betting on himself all the way to the signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Illinois on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
The letter was promptly received by the Illini football staff at 6:16 a.m. He'll join the Illini after spending one year at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as an outside linebacker.
But his path to that moment on Wednesday morning was anything but conventional. He transferred high schools in Georgia before his senior season, made a stop at FCS Samford before a one-year visit at a community college that led him to the Big Ten.
Before his senior year of high school, Gardner transferred from Carver High School to Columbia High School in nearby Atlanta as a wide receiver. He broke out as a defensive back and finished his high school career with 137 tackles, 12 sacks, 21 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.
As his senior year at Columbia neared an end, he had no offers from Power Five college programs. He watched his cousin, Smoke Monday, turn into a four-star talent and commit to Auburn as a safety. Gardner knew he could hold his own in the world of major college football.
“There are a lot of people who go to these smaller schools because they didn’t get that chance to go to a (Power) Five school," Gardner said. "Not that they didn’t have the grades, not that they didn’t have the talent, just because they were overlooked."
He committed to Samford, an FCS program, out of high school. The plan was simple: Samford to the NFL. In Gardner's lone season there, he recorded 31 tackles and a tackle for loss as a true freshman and realized his mix of speed — track is his favorite sport — and physicality could play in Power Five conferences.
"When I noticed that I was dominating as a freshman, I knew it was still my calling to go play on a bigger level, so that’s what I did," Gardner said by phone on Wednesday. "I was a true freshman. Every time I got my chance, I always made the best opportunity of it. I was leading the team and I wasn’t even the starter at one point in time. I knew I could play at a bigger level."
Gardner bet on himself and transferred to Hutchinson. He knew it was part of his plan to play Power Five football.
It wasn't that he felt like he was necessarily better than everybody else at Samford, he just had a tremendous belief in his own skills. Junior College isn't the easier path. Some of the amenities that are offered in Division I football don't exist in junior college.
“JUCO can make you or break you," Gardner said.
It made him. He had 65 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass break ups. By the end of his season, he was the No. 1-ranked athlete in junior college by 247Sports and the No. 3 outside linebacker according to ESPN. He'll play outside linebacker in Champaign, and the Illini will have an open position with the graduation of middle linebacker Dele Harding. Jake Hansen could switch into the middle linebacker role.
He learned time management in junior college, and how to better manage his responsibilities and priorities. The food plans and housing weren't what they were in Division I football.
"I had to step up and be a man and realize I had to go through this struggle and this obstacle to get to where I want to be," Gardner said. "I always kept that in front."
Garder will show up in Champaign with his bets on himself realized. He knew that he could be a college football player in a Power Five conference, and he proved that. He's not out for revenge or to prove anyone wrong. It's just football at the place he always knew he could play, under a coach in Lovie Smith he would have never thought he'd play under.
“I don’t want to necessarily prove anything," Gardner said. "I just want to bring and set a statement that I’m Lavar Gardner. I’m him. That’s all. Many people that doubted me, I’m not trying to prove you wrong. I just have fun. "