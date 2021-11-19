Illini defense stands between Hawkeyes, goals

“I think the biggest thing is film study, studying the pressures they bring and seeing what they’re trying to do on defense,’’ Padilla said. “Any time I can try to escape the pocket and stay out of a sack, that’s always good. I feel like I can do that.’’

The Fighting Illlni defense has given up a total of three touchdowns in its three Big Ten road games this season, allowing 13 points at Purdue, 18 in a nine-overtime win at Penn State and six in its most recent road trip two weeks ago at Minnesota.

“Defensively, what Ryan and our defensive staff and players have been able to accomplish, it’s been noticeable,’’ Bielema said.

Ferentz notices.

“They start with a lot of veteran guys, but I say that with an asterisk, because they’re veteran guys playing different positions. You start with their two outside backers, at least that’s what they look like to us, they’re playing on their feet after playing in three-point stances last year,’’ Ferentz said.

“Now, they’ve asked those two guys to take a new identity and they’ve done a really good job of that. That’s impressive. … Credit goes to their players because they’ve really picked it up pretty adeptly in a short period of time.’’