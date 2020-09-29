Illini excited to put pads back on

CHAMPAIGN — Things started to look much more like fall on Monday inside Memorial Stadium.
The University of Illinois football team had a morning practice in the stadium on the first day of what could be viewed as Training Camp 2.0. The team is still in only helmets and jerseys — as has been the case for the entire 2020 calendar year following a loss to California in the Redbox Bowl — but will wear pads on Wednesday as the march toward Madison, Wis., continues for the delayed season-opener against the 19th-ranked Wisconsin.
“It feels great," senior cornerback Nate Hobbs said on Monday. "I’ve been itching to put on pads. We’ve been in spiders, just helmets, for as long as I can remember, like months. It (will be) great to be able to go out there and put them on."
So how did we get here?
After getting in five practices in early August in anticipation of what would have been a Sept. 3 home game in Champaign to open the college football season against Ohio State, Illinois — and the Big Ten, at large — hit the brakes on practices after the season was initially postponed.
In those five practices, the Illini never wore full pads but rather stayed in their helmets and jerseys. When the season was postponed on Aug. 11, players were given the option to return home before getting back together when classes started on Aug. 24, for more pad-less practices.
With the Big Ten Conference opting to reinstate the fall football season, teams are inching toward padded practices with the season less than a month away.
It's not that the last seven weeks have been lost time. Coach Lovie Smith said the team did skill work, including some 7-on-7.
“I think most coaches would say that they would like more time to teach and to be able to teach where you’re not rushed," Smith said. "It seems like every year I’ve been in coaching and you go into the first game, there’s never enough time. It seems like we’ve had a lot of time. We’ve had so many walk-throughs.
Smith said some of the concentration has been on observing where younger players are athletically as well as installing offense, defense and special teams in detail.
“When you haven’t been able to go into pads, of course, it makes you lean toward some of those things," he said. "It feels like we’re going into the next phase of true training camp, ready to go."
Illinois will operate on a 20-hour per week training camp that will continue to be closed to the public and to the media. But with practices already under their belt, they're in a good place to start back up again.
A lot can be accomplished in those 20 hours, which is also the allotment for a fall camp in a normal, non-COVID-19 impacted year.
"Like coach said, it’s not going to be a regular camp, but we don’t really need that," Hobbs said. "We’ve got a lot of time in those 20 hours throughout the week. I learned that every detail matters so take advantage of that when you do get the time so you don’t have to overly exaggerate other things."
Smith and his coaching staff have seen a lot of the basics: quarterbacks throwing, receivers catching, defensive backs breaking and running backs running. There's still the missing element of what they look like in an 11-on-11 format, particularly for offensive and defensive linemen.
Individual growth has been paramount the last few months with no spring ball and players back home for months when campus was shut down in the spring and early summer. Even without pads, the time on the practice field after getting back together as a team has been important.
“When we’re on the practice field, we’re getting better regardless," wide receiver Donny Navarro said. "It doesn’t matter if we have pads on; we’re going to do everything we can to take the steps forward, to really look at Oct. 24. The pads will come on pretty soon.
“There’s not much of a change of mindset. We’re obviously going to start hitting and things of that such, but over the course of these seven weeks, we’ve been working very hard, individual drills and things of that sort. We’re continuing to work on our craft and I think it’s helped our growth tremendously."
The last two months have been a tumultuous ride with the main mile markers being the postponement of the season on Aug. 11 and the conference reversing course on Sept. 16. Of course, everything within those dates was a messy situation. Smith stayed calm, as he usually does. He couldn't change a decision and neither could his players. They kept training and Smith, with the help of his coaching staff, captained the ship through the waves.
“They’re going to follow our lead," Smith said. "I’m not up and down from day to day. Patient enough. I knew eventually we were going to play football and now that’s what we’re doing.
“When did that happen? Was that last year when that happened? It seemed like it was so long ago because here we are. Training camp is getting ready to start, we’re pumped up. Before long, we’ll be riding that bus up to Madison to play the Badgers."
Eventually he knew the lights would turn back on — just like they did on Monday morning.
