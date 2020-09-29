Illini excited to put pads back on

"Like coach said, it’s not going to be a regular camp, but we don’t really need that," Hobbs said. "We’ve got a lot of time in those 20 hours throughout the week. I learned that every detail matters so take advantage of that when you do get the time so you don’t have to overly exaggerate other things."

Smith and his coaching staff have seen a lot of the basics: quarterbacks throwing, receivers catching, defensive backs breaking and running backs running. There's still the missing element of what they look like in an 11-on-11 format, particularly for offensive and defensive linemen.

Individual growth has been paramount the last few months with no spring ball and players back home for months when campus was shut down in the spring and early summer. Even without pads, the time on the practice field after getting back together as a team has been important.

“When we’re on the practice field, we’re getting better regardless," wide receiver Donny Navarro said. "It doesn’t matter if we have pads on; we’re going to do everything we can to take the steps forward, to really look at Oct. 24. The pads will come on pretty soon.