Illini face emotional final week without Lovie

Hansen said it definitely adds to the challenge.

"Not that there’s no pressure, but there’s a lot less pressure,'' he said. "I think you can be a little more loose and, not that you weren’t having fun before, but maybe have a little bit more fun with it and go into it with that mindset, play football for the guy next to you and enjoy it like that."

Rod Smith, Hansen and Kramer each spoke glowingly of Lovie Smith, but understand the nature of a results-driven business.

On Monday morning, Rod Smith spoke with the team. He said his goal was to metaphorically wrap his arms around them.

“It was an array of emotions," he said. "It’s raw. It’s still raw on these guys’ hearts and on their feelings. Everybody is basically moving forward. We’re working through this as best as we can and continuing to push forward to the point where we begin starting and prepping for Penn State."

Though Hansen and Kramer weren't specifically recruited by Smith, they've been among the team leaders for the better part of their tenure here. No one on this roster has experienced a coaching change at Illinois.