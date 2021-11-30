Illini football fans: We want a competitive team

Leaving the press box after last Saturday's 47-14 Big Ten Conference victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, a group of four leaving Memorial Stadium could see that the University of Illinois football team is no longer a pushover.
One kind lady dressed in purple said to the group, "Great, Illinois finally hired a football coach who knows how to win. This is no longer a gimme game."
Like it or not, the simple fact is that the history of Illinois football is an embarrassment; win one year and lose six or eight more. Athletic director Josh Whitman hired a proven coach at the Division I level in Bret Bielema. The Illini finished the season 5-7, and were blown out just twice — a 42-14 loss at Virginia the third week of the season and a 24-0 setback against Wisconsin.
The other five Illini losses were competitive — four by seven points or fewer — including a 10-point loss at West Division champ and No. 17-ranked Iowa.
Illinois has been competitive and honestly gotten better. The rest of the Big Ten Conference is noticing. So are recruits.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said this about Illinois after upsetting his Gophers: "This is the Big Ten; we tell our kids you better play hard each week because anyone can lose at any time. I'm not surprised by today's outcome because Bielema is a successful football coach. Illinois will be a player in the West Division sooner than later."
It has been hard covering Illinois football over the years, driving three hours to watch 30- and 40-point losses and afterward being subjected to the standard coach-speak.
Bielema is different; with everything he has said from Day 1, he has kept his word. He said that a priority was to recruit the state of Illinois harder and he has done that more than any coach during my lifetime.
"I'm not going to lie to families and recruits. Illinois is a place you can win at. This is going to be a place where they can feel good about being at, get a great college degree and win football games," Bielema said.
He said you could win at Illinois and he is working toward that. The Illini were in every game this season except for two.
On Monday, Illinois received a commitment from Magnun Moller, a 6-foot-9, 300-pound offensive tackle from Denmark, who had offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, and others. But he picked Illinois for the success that Bielema has with linemen, and he loved his official visit last weekend.
"Illinois was great, I committed because of the coaches. I know coach Bielema can get me where I need to be if I work hard. Everyone in the locker room got along; it was great. Why not want to be a part of that? They were honest about everything. That was probably the biggest factor," Moller said.
Now for the off-season. It is obvious the Illini will need to get lucky in the transfer portal; they have to fill several key spots — most notably, the skill-positions — if they want to really compete in the West Division in 2022.
Every coach on staff has proven he can coach and did so this year with a team made up of former coach Lovie Smith's players.
Imagine the future when Bielema has his own recruits to groom and the Illini go bowling every year.
That's even better than just competing.