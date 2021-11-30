Illini football fans: We want a competitive team

It has been hard covering Illinois football over the years, driving three hours to watch 30- and 40-point losses and afterward being subjected to the standard coach-speak.

Bielema is different; with everything he has said from Day 1, he has kept his word. He said that a priority was to recruit the state of Illinois harder and he has done that more than any coach during my lifetime.

"I'm not going to lie to families and recruits. Illinois is a place you can win at. This is going to be a place where they can feel good about being at, get a great college degree and win football games," Bielema said.

He said you could win at Illinois and he is working toward that. The Illini were in every game this season except for two.

On Monday, Illinois received a commitment from Magnun Moller, a 6-foot-9, 300-pound offensive tackle from Denmark, who had offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, and others. But he picked Illinois for the success that Bielema has with linemen, and he loved his official visit last weekend.