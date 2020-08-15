Illini football focused on what comes next

CHAMPAIGN — So where does the University of Illinois football team go from here?
The fall season is canceled for two of the Power Five conferences — the Big Ten Conference and the Pac-12 — while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC plow ahead with football this fall. The hope for the conferences which aren't playing in the fall is that games are, at best, played in the spring. After five practices, none with pads, the Illini have entered a discretionary period where players were able to go home if they chose and decompress after an emotionally up-and-down week.
“We’re disappointed like everybody else that we’re not going to have a college football fall season and we started the process of what do we do next," said Illinois coach Lovie Smith.
The team will reconvene on Aug. 24 — the first day of classes at the University of Illinois — and be working under the 20-hour per week rule. What, exactly, those 20 hours can consist of isn't yet clear. On Wednesday, Smith said the team was still waiting on a directive from the NCAA.
The reality of the situation takes time to digest and Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said he and his colleagues are back to work in planning on what comes next. The possibility of a spring season, of course, is at the forefront. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and Ohio State coach Ryan Day have each publicly shared schedules for a season in the spring and how that ties back to the fall of 2021. Smith and Whitman both agreed that a potential spring season and the fall of 2021 go hand-in-hand.
"There are people who spend a lot of time complaining about where we are and there are people who get busy trying to develop solutions," Whitman said. "We have to be in that latter group. We are where we are and we’re going to work as hard as we can and apply all the same effort and creativity as we did into developing a plan to return to play in the fall to create an opportunity to play in the spring and return our student-athletes to some level of competition."
For now, the Illini must pause practices for what Smith has openly said will be his best team in Champaign as he enters his fifth season as head coach. Illinois returns plenty of pieces, including quarterback Brandon Peters and a veteran offensive line, and has an experienced roster that has taken its lumps when the players were underclassmen.
The five training camp practices before the announcement were closed to the fans and media, but with an inflection in his voice, junior safety Sydney Brown boasted about those five days and what they could have led to in a fall season. It was a moment of positivity after a week that sorely lacked any bit of it on the football front.
“We were going to be a special team, I’ll tell you that," Brown said. "This is the first time in a long time where we’ve had more seniors than underclassmen. We were a really mature team with the weapons we had on offense and the weapons we had on defense. I was confident that we were going to have a great season this year."
“It was a great vibe," senior cornerback Tony Adams said. "The team was jelling. It was coming together. I think this team had the potential to be a really good team."
With an experienced roster and coming off a 6-7 season that included the first bowl appearance since 2014, Smith and Co. will be tasked with maintaining that momentum until the team gets back on the field for an actual game.
After a gut-punch of a week, how can that momentum be maintained?
“We’ve got to stay focused, stay the course and keep believing," Brown said. "It’s hard to look around things and look at the negatives, but we’ve got to take the positives of what we can do right now and just stay focused."
These months, Smith said, can be used to further analyze last season and to possibly make up time lost after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring practices.
Freshmen will have more time to get acclimated to the team and likely to work with head strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez. The time won't be wasted, even if no games are actually played.
“I’m just holding true to keeping this football team together," Smith said. "Eventually be stronger when we get a chance to play. That’s the thing, we are going to play. We’re going to try to keep this football team together.
“In our minds right now, look out college football when we do get a chance to play."
