Illini football focused on what comes next

"There are people who spend a lot of time complaining about where we are and there are people who get busy trying to develop solutions," Whitman said. "We have to be in that latter group. We are where we are and we’re going to work as hard as we can and apply all the same effort and creativity as we did into developing a plan to return to play in the fall to create an opportunity to play in the spring and return our student-athletes to some level of competition."

For now, the Illini must pause practices for what Smith has openly said will be his best team in Champaign as he enters his fifth season as head coach. Illinois returns plenty of pieces, including quarterback Brandon Peters and a veteran offensive line, and has an experienced roster that has taken its lumps when the players were underclassmen.

The five training camp practices before the announcement were closed to the fans and media, but with an inflection in his voice, junior safety Sydney Brown boasted about those five days and what they could have led to in a fall season. It was a moment of positivity after a week that sorely lacked any bit of it on the football front.