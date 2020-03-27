Illini football meetings going virtual

“Eventually we’re going to play football," Smith said. "As far as the University of Illinois is concerned, we’ll be ready when we’re told to turn the lights back on and go back to work.

"In the mean time, we’re going to do what we can. It’s bigger than football. I talked to you about football and what we’re doing school-wise, but the rest of the time we’re trying to do whatever we can to help stop the spread of this disease."

The Illini finished their eight-week winter workouts on Thursday, March 12, and cautioned players about the risks of the virus before the university let out for spring break, beginning on March 16. All face-to-face classes have been canceled for the remainder of the semester and Smith said his team, like the rest of the students who attend the university, are completing their coursework online.

Smith said the team breaks into smaller group meetings and position meetings with the coaching staff via Zoom. Players have also taken to social media to share their at-home workouts. Smith said he is talking to his players about safe social practices to help curb the spread of the disease.