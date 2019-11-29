Illini look to secure seven-win season

CHAMPAIGN — If the Illinois football team began to feel the tide shifting in last season's loss to Northwestern, it has a chance to ride the wave of change at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Illini enter the final game of the season with a chance to reach seven wins for the first time in a season since 2011, and for the first time in the regular season since 2007, and beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014.

Illinois (6-5) has won four of its last five games, and Northwestern's (2-9) only win since Sept. 14 came two weeks ago against UMass.

“It would mean everything," Illinois defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson said. "It would top this off. … We know what we have to do to beat them. We want that Land of Lincoln trophy. We’ve seen it too many times, but have not touched it. … It’s something we want so bad and we’re eager to have."

It's still unclear who will start at quarterback for Illinois after starter Brandon Peters left last week's loss at Iowa late in the fourth quarter. His status likely won't be known until the game begins.