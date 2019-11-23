Illini not happy to simply be closer this time

The defeat ended the Illini's four-game winning streak, which extended back to an Oct. 12 loss to Michigan.

It deprived them of a chance to clinch their first winning season since 2011, to beat Iowa for the first time since 2008 and to greatly enhance their bowl prospects.

But for the whole day, victory seemed to be right there in front of them, there for the taking, just beyond their reach. They just never were able to reach out and grab it.

Smith pointed to turnovers as perhaps the biggest factor in the loss.

Illinois entered the game No. 1 in the country in turnover ratio at plus-14 but on Saturday it was a minus-2.

Quarterback Brandon Peters frequently gouged the Iowa defense with his running ability. His 37-yard run on the third play of the second half was the second largest ground gain against the Hawkeyes this season. However, he also threw a pair of interceptions — one just a few plays after his 37-yarder — and also fumbled the ball away at a crucial juncture in the middle of the fourth quarter.

"As an offense, we have to take care of the ball," running back Dre Brown said. "The defense played pretty well today. Those turnovers are just inexcusable … I guess that’s how the other teams have felt these past four weeks."

