Illini offer Assumption star Maro

Assumption football star Tyler Maro is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.

With the type of news that came Thursday, however, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle could care less about rankings.

Maro added Illinois to a list of 30 Division I offers to date, including Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Louisville, Syracuse, Western Illinois and UNI.

What does the Illinois offer mean to Maro?

"It's a big deal since (Illinois) is close to home and such a great school academically. I know several Illinois fans, which would make it more enjoyable, even one of my coaches at the sophomore level here at Assumption," Maro said.

It is often tough for other Division I programs to successfully recruit in Iowa because of the state's deep-seated loyalties to the Hawkeyes and Cyclones. That won't be a factor with Maro, however.

"I'm going to pick the school that I feel is the best fit for me regardless of distance," Maro said. "I know it would be an incredible experience to play for Coach Lovie Smith. I know I could learn a lot from him. Coach (Bob) McClain also has a lot of experience, and I think he could help me reach my full potential as well."