Illini remember last year's rout

CHAMPAIGN — It's not as if Lovie Smith has to dig deep into his box of tricks to motivate his team for Saturday's game at Iowa.

Last season's 63-0 drubbing at Memorial Stadium, a game that Iowa had won before halftime, is enough motivation for Smith, Illinois' head coach, and his red-hot football team. The Illini (6-4, 4-3) will arrive at Kinnick Stadium (11 a.m. Big Ten Network) with a four-game win streak, a chance for a better bowl game and memories of last season's thumping on their mind.

“The 63-0 thrashing out there? Are we going to bring that up? Yeah, a few times," Smith said. "I think the guys have heard that a few times. I don’t think you really need to. There’s a lot of us who went through it. When you play that way, you just hope you get an opportunity to play better against an opponent."

Said Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith about last season's game: "It’s a nightmare you want to forget, but it’s like a bad train wreck. You can’t. It just keeps going over and over in your mind. I’m not about revenge, I’m more about execution. I’m more about us playing a better brand of ball coming out here on Saturday, and see if we can go toe-to-toe and compete with these guys and see what happens."

Here's what to watch for.

The Epenesa plan