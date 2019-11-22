Illini remember last year's rout

CHAMPAIGN — It's not as if Lovie Smith has to dig deep into his box of tricks to motivate his team for Saturday's game at Iowa.
Last season's 63-0 drubbing at Memorial Stadium, a game that Iowa had won before halftime, is enough motivation for Smith, Illinois' head coach, and his red-hot football team. The Illini (6-4, 4-3) will arrive at Kinnick Stadium (11 a.m. Big Ten Network) with a four-game win streak, a chance for a better bowl game and memories of last season's thumping on their mind.
“The 63-0 thrashing out there? Are we going to bring that up? Yeah, a few times," Smith said. "I think the guys have heard that a few times. I don’t think you really need to. There’s a lot of us who went through it. When you play that way, you just hope you get an opportunity to play better against an opponent."
Said Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith about last season's game: "It’s a nightmare you want to forget, but it’s like a bad train wreck. You can’t. It just keeps going over and over in your mind. I’m not about revenge, I’m more about execution. I’m more about us playing a better brand of ball coming out here on Saturday, and see if we can go toe-to-toe and compete with these guys and see what happens."
Here's what to watch for.
The Epenesa plan
The Hawkeyes have one of the best defensive linemen in the country in AJ Epenesa. He's projected to go in the high first round of the NFL draft and wrecked Illinois last season with 3.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks eight tackles, a forced fumble, recovered fumble, blocked punt and a defensive touchdown.
The Edwardsville High School graduate has 25 tackles this season and three sacks.
“Tremendous," Rod Smith said. "He’s a world of a football player. He’s big, he’s long, he’s physical, he’s athletic. He checks all the boxes. He caused havoc here last year. He caused havoc last weekend when you watched him. Just an outstanding football player. You just have to know where he is at all times."
Said quarterback Brandon Peters: “He’s a great player. He’s strong, long and physical. We’re going to build our game plan around finding ways to slow him down a little bit. He’s going to definitely be a key focus."
Different feel this time around
You have free articles remaining.
This game has a drastically different feel than a year ago. Illinois is bowl eligible and has a shot, albeit a fairly long shot, to win the Big Ten West. When Iowa (7-3, 4-3) left Memorial Stadium last year, it had knocked Illinois out of bowl contention.
"Right now they're the hottest team on our side of the division or our side of the conference, playing with great momentum, four straight wins, and just playing really good football," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I think one of the first points we made to our football team was this is a totally new Illinois football team.
"Anything that we may remember from the past or seen on film from the past really you can kind of discard at this point because they're playing at a really different level right now. A lot of the same faces, but they're playing at a much higher level right now."
Stout Iowa defense
Iowa is fifth nationally, and third in the Big Ten, in scoring defense at 12.4 points per game, and no one has scored more than 24 points on the Hawkeyes all season. Illinois has scored 75 points in its last two games and averages 28 points per game.
“I said this last year, and I truly, whole-heartedly believe it, I thought they were the best team we played last year," Rod Smith said. "I really do. I know their record may not have showed it last year, but if you look at last year’s team, they were a couple of points away from winning nine or 10 games. I think, they were completely sound, physical, they checked all the boxes, in my opinion, last year.
“I think they’re the same team this year. I think they’re really good. They’re going to be a handful."
Keeping up with the turnovers
Lovie Smith loves takeaways and has instilled that passion for winning the turnover margin onto his team. Illinois leads the nation in defensive touchdowns (six), turnovers forced (26), fumble recoveries (16) and turnover margin (plus-1.4). The Illini are also 3-1 on the road this season.
Iowa, though, doesn't give the ball away. It has just nine turnovers this season, which is tied for the fewest in the Big Ten with Ohio State. Quarterback Nate Stanley, who is making his 37th consecutive start, and final at Kinnick Stadium, has just five interceptions this year.
The turnovers have helped spark a team turnaround, but forcing them against Iowa will be a challenge.
"On defense, they play extremely hard, are very aggressive and will do what they can to get their hands on the football," Stanley told the Quad-City Times. "Until the play is over, that’s something we have to be ready for."