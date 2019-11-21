Illini's Peters proving unflappable

Brownsburg couldn't rattle Peters and neither could Michigan State two weeks ago when Peters and the Illinois offense entered the fourth quarter trailing by 21 points with a bowl berth on the line. Peters delivered two touchdowns to spearhead the come-from-behind win and carried himself like unbreakable glass in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know, man, it just happens," Peters said. "It’s just my personality, I guess. Honestly, I don’t care what’s going on around me. I’m just so focused. I guess that kind of helps out a little bit. That’s how I’m wired."

Whatever he's doing is working for his teammates. They fed off of it when he was a three-year starter at Avon and feed off of it now in his first of two seasons of remaining eligibility in Champaign.

“You can’t let the highs and lows get to you as a quarterback because it’s only going to affect the guys around you," Peters said. "Being in the position you are as a quarterback, you need to have that trait because the guys are going to feel your presence, feel your mood or whatever is going on. To be able to handle mistakes, if you make a turnover, a lot of it is on your shoulders to stay calm and keep everyone around you calm."