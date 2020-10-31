Illini starting QB Peters tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters was not available for Saturday’s home loss to Purdue, the team announced hours before kickoff.

Peters and tight end Griffin Moore were announced as having tested positive COVID-19 and were ruled out against the Boilermakers. Both tested positive on Thursday. Several other players were ruled out because of contact tracing. Peters and Moore are eligible to return Nov. 21 against Nebraska, according to Big Ten rules.

Players in contact tracing will also miss next week's game against Minnesota, though the university did not list who was out specifically for contact tracing.

“We have a couple positives," head coach Lovie Smith said. "That’s it. The rest of them are out due to contact tracing. It kind of hit us late in the week, and that’s where we are.

“It’s hard to tell where it came from. We’ve been to a lot of places. Did we go to Wisconsin? Yes. Did we spend the night in Wisconsin? Yes, we did. We went on the bus. We’re not in a bubble, so we live in the world and things can happen. But I just want to say team-wise though we don’t have a big problem within our team with actual guys that have tested positive.”