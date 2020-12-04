Illini still remember 2018 blowout

Illinois' biggest concern against the Hawkeyes is controlling the ball and limiting turnovers.

Illinois turned the ball over three times in last year's game in Iowa City. Quarterback Brandon Peters threw a pair of interceptions and had a fumble. The Hawkeyes, like Illinois, excel when taking away the ball. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions, three ahead of Illinois.

Rod Smith, Illinois' offensive coordinator, refers to the football as "the program." Protecting "the program" is important yet again.

"I put a lot of weight on my shoulders and take a lot of responsibility for that loss last year because we only lost by nine points," Peters said. "If I can eliminate that, give us more ways to score the football rather than turning it over, I think we’ll have a good chance."

The Illini are third in the Big Ten Conference and 11th in the nation in turnover margin (1.20), meaning the defense is taking away the ball and the offense is protecting it. Against Nebraska, the last game Illinois played, Illinois had no turnovers. Protecting the ball has been a point of emphasis.

"We did a great job of that against Nebraska and our defense did a tremendous job of taking the ball away and giving us opportunities," Rod Smith said. "When you get that type of formula going in the football game then you can win a lot of games, at least be able to compete for them."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0