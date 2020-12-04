Illini still remember 2018 blowout

CHAMPAIGN — Some games leave such a bad taste in a team's mouth that not even the strongest mouthwash — or more than two calendar years — can fully wash it away.
That would be Iowa's 63-0 stomping of Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018. It was, perhaps inarguably, the worst loss of Lovie Smith's tenure as Illinois' football coach and a good majority of the players on the field for that loss will be on the field at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when Illinois (2-3) hosts Iowa (4-2), which is ranked No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff polls.
This isn't that same Illinois team, the players and coaches insist. The Illini played Iowa closer last year, a nine-point loss in Iowa City, but don't think that 63-point shellacking is far from anyone's mind.
“That was a terrible game just all around, every phase," Illinois center Doug Kramer said. "That's definitely been brought up this week. We haven’t forgotten what happened that year. We’ve got a lot of new players on the team and this team can do a lot of different things than that team could do two years ago. It’s really about focusing on this game plan and focusing on this week."
In fact, the Illini have had a little extra time to focus on this one since last week's scheduled home game against Ohio State was not played because of COVID-19 concerns in the Buckeyes' camp.
Illinois' biggest concern against the Hawkeyes is controlling the ball and limiting turnovers.
Illinois turned the ball over three times in last year's game in Iowa City. Quarterback Brandon Peters threw a pair of interceptions and had a fumble. The Hawkeyes, like Illinois, excel when taking away the ball. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions, three ahead of Illinois.
Rod Smith, Illinois' offensive coordinator, refers to the football as "the program." Protecting "the program" is important yet again.
"I put a lot of weight on my shoulders and take a lot of responsibility for that loss last year because we only lost by nine points," Peters said. "If I can eliminate that, give us more ways to score the football rather than turning it over, I think we’ll have a good chance."
The Illini are third in the Big Ten Conference and 11th in the nation in turnover margin (1.20), meaning the defense is taking away the ball and the offense is protecting it. Against Nebraska, the last game Illinois played, Illinois had no turnovers. Protecting the ball has been a point of emphasis.
"We did a great job of that against Nebraska and our defense did a tremendous job of taking the ball away and giving us opportunities," Rod Smith said. "When you get that type of formula going in the football game then you can win a lot of games, at least be able to compete for them."
