Three record-setting players – one from Illinois and two from Iowa State – were among players selected Saturday on the final day of the NFL draft.

Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown and Cyclones receiver Xavier Hutchinson and safety Anthony Johnson completed multi-player draft classes for both programs.

Brown was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round, Hutchinson was a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans the Johnson went to the Green Bay Pakcers in the seventh round.

Iowa players did not add to its four-player draft class during the final four rounds of the three-day draft held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., but former Hawkeye receiver Charlie Jones, who spent his senior season at Purdue, was taken in the fourth round by Cincinnati.

Brown, whose twin brother Sydney was drafted by the Eagles in the third round on Friday night, joins the Bengals at a time when running back was one of the team’s biggest needs in this year’s draft.

"He’s a good, productive back," Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "He has good speed, a good burst and has shown the ability to make people miss. He has a top-level personality and he’s a great fit for us and our running back room."

Brown, the fourth Illinois player taken in this year’s draft and taken with the 28th pick in the fifth round, was a consensus second-team all-American selection after topping 100 rushing yards a program-record 10 times in the Fighting Illini’s 12 regular-season games.

Joining Jim Grabowski and Robert Holcombe as the only Illinois players to run for 1,000 yards in two seasons, Brown finished his college career with 3,206 yards and matched the Illini record with 16 100-yard games.

Hutchinson caught a school-record 107 passes last season for Iowa State while earning first-team all-American honors.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native is the first player in Big 12 history to lead the conference in receptions in three straight seasons and finished his college career with a program-record 254 receptions in three seasons after transferring from Blinn Junior College.

The Texans traded up to select Hutchinson with the 28th pick in the sixth round, after he established an Iowa State record with 13 career 100-yard games and nine career games with 10 or more receptions.

He finished the 2022 season with 40 more receptions that next-most productive receiver in the Big 12 and leading the conference with 1,171 receiving yards and 97.6 receiving yards per game.

Johnson, projected to potentially go earlier in the draft, became the third Cyclone selected in this year’s draft when the Packers took him with the 25th pick in the seventh round.

"I understand that day three in the draft is a crap shoot. Things happen and nobody really knows how it’s going to play out until the moment," Johnson said in a conference call with Packers beat reporters. "I’m blessed to be able to get picked. I got a little nervous at the end but I’m happy to be going to Green Bay."

Playing safety for the first time last fall after spending four seasons at cornerback for Iowa State, the 5-11, 205-pound Johnson was a second-team all-Big 12 pick after establishing a conference record with a 54 career starts.

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native finished his career with 243 tackles, including 14 for a loss and three sacks. Johnson also broke up 28 passes, intercepted two and forced five fumbles.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst welcomed the versatility Johnson brings to the Packers.

"He did a good job moving to safety last season but the thing that sold us on him was that he has top football character, as good as you’ll get, and it was an exciting pick for us," Gutekunst said.

One Iowa native was among players taken on the final day of the draft.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan of Council Bluffs was taken in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Chargers, the 23rrd pick of the round and 239th overall selection.

Three Iowa players, six Illinois players and one each from Iowa State and Northern Iowa signed as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft ended.

Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather signed with Tampa Bay, linebacker Seth Benson with Denver and fullback Monte Pottebaum with Pittsburgh.

Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DiVito signed with the New York Giants and offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom signed with Denver and New Orleans, respectively.

Illinois defensive tackle Calvin Avery signed with Minnesota, linebacker Isaac Darkangelo with Detroit and safety Kendall Smith with Washington.

Cyclone defensive lineman MJ Anderson signed with Seattle and Green Bay signed Northern Iowa cornerback Benny Sapp III.