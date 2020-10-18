Illini's McCourt reflects back on the kick to beat Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Finding the appropriate relationship to have with a season-saving, last-second kick that shocked the college football world can be a delicate dance.

On the one hand, life goes on. James McCourt had to send more kicks through the uprights last season on the Illinois football team. Time doesn't stop in the middle of a season to reflect on the 39-yarder as time expired on Oct. 19, 2019 to shock the No. 6 team in the country that sparked Illinois' four-game winning streak en route to a bowl game.

On the other hand, it was a monumental kick and he's not lost a single memory from after his foot hit the ball to the celebration. The kick will be a talked about ad nauseam ahead of Illinois' season-opening game at 7 p.m. Friday (Big Ten Network) against those Badgers.

McCourt remembers first making eye contact with former teammate Griffin Palmer — much to the chagrin of holder and punting extraordinaire Blake Hayes, who is generally the first person McCourt meets with his eyes after a kick. McCourt and Palmer bumped heads in celebration, so hard their helmets became interlocked and down to the ground they fell.

"It was pretty romantic, I guess," McCourt joked last week.