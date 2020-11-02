Illini's Taylor was ready when his chance came

CHAMPAIGN — Certain details of Coran Taylor competing for a starting quarterback job as a sophomore in high school stick with Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton.
The competition started with three candidates, Thornton recalled, but eventually got dwindled down to two and Taylor was one of them. They were all good candidates, Thornton said, and Taylor kept making the cut. Taylor felt like he was ready for the big stage and did everything to keep pace with competition.
"It was one of those deals where one would get out and do push-ups and Coran would get next to them and make sure he did two more or whatever the case was," Thornton said.
Taylor won the job and never relinquished it. He led the team for three seasons, orchestrated record-setting offenses, won a state championship and turned that into a scholarship offer at Illinois.
On Saturday, Taylor was thrown into the fire against Purdue after a confluence of situations entirely out of his control and played with aplomb. Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters tested positive for COVID-19, which will sideline him for 21 days according to Big Ten protocols.
Presumed No. 2 quarterback Isaiah Williams was out against Purdue and won't play against Minnesota this week per CDC contact tracing guidelines after his roommate was announced as COVID positive. Matt Robinson got the start, but suffered a lower body injury on the first series.
Then there was Taylor. Last Monday, he was fourth on the depth chart and got almost no reps in practice. On Thursday, he started getting second-team reps. By Saturday he nearly led the team back from a 21-point, fourth-quarter deficit before Purdue held on for a 31-24 win.
"When your number is called, you step up," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. "That’s what he did. You have to have confidence in yourself and if you’ve talked to Coran, you know he has confidence in himself. That confidence should grow. Now it’s about correcting those mistakes that he made and putting an even better product on the football field if he’s called upon."
Taylor played well, all things considered. He ran for 32 yards, threw for 273 more with a pair of touchdowns and settled into the game. The only flaws in the performance were turnovers: Two interceptions and two fumbles, with Purdue returning one of the fumbles for a touchdown.
Smith said Robinson is "getting better," but there was no update on his status for the Minnesota game.
“He’s got some dog in him, I’ll tell you that," linebacker Jake Hansen said of Taylor. "He’s got my support. Coran Taylor stepped up big for us, filled a big role for us and got stuff done. I think he cleans things up a little bit like taking care of the football and we’ll be in good business."
Against Purdue, Taylor ran around on broken plays, flung the ball around — sometimes not for the best — and almost pulled off a stunner. It was the first significant playing time on the Memorial Stadium field since the 2016 IHSA Class 5A state championship.
Current Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green was on that team and protected Taylor, who dazzled with 134 rushing yards and three touchdowns, 215 passing yards and two more passing touchdowns.
“He’s always to that point where he pushes the level of confident and cocky," Thornton said. "There’s been a couple times where he’s gone too far. Even in a situation where you’re not the man and you’re listed as the fourth-string guy, to have the confidence to step in and have the game not be too big for you — obviously he needed it to slow down for him a little bit and get caught up to speed. It’s a lot faster than the last time he played on that field.
“The bottom line is: I guarantee you at every point in that game he wanted it put on him. If it was fourth-and-1 he wanted it, like, ‘Coach, let’s go for it. I’ll get it.’ "
Taylor got major praise from his teammates and after the game said he'd be studying film for the rest of the night. He senses an opportunity and has almost a near refusal to let it pass him by without having his own say in the matter.
After all, he's waited for this. Lovie Smith offered Taylor a scholarship on Dec. 13, 2016, just three weeks after he starred in winning a championship for Peoria as a junior.
When Taylor got to Champaign, he waited for his chance. He took a redshirt in 2018 and played in the fourth quarter of a blowout against Rutgers last season.
“You’ve got to stay ready to keep from getting ready," Taylor said on Saturday. "I was ready, I was prepared, I was locked in. Anything can happen. It’s football."
There was one more hiccup in Taylor's day: He cost the team a timeout. Late in the third quarter after his fumble was returned for a touchdown, Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Taylor was on the sidelines trying to rally the defense. In the process, he wasn't aware the offense was back out on the field.
True freshman quarterback Deuce Spann threw on a helmet and ran onto the field before Illinois burned a timeout to get Taylor back out there. But there's leadership there, which Rod Smith has seen growing.
“I thought he showed a lot of fortitude and leadership," Rod Smith said. "I’ve seen more leadership now out of him these last two days than I’ve seen since he’s been here. I’ve been encouraged with his development anyway. At the beginning of the season I told our staff, ‘There’s something about him. He’s changed. He’s grown up. He takes stuff more seriously now and he’s gotten better,’ I think now he sees this as his opportunity. This is his time and he tries to maximize it. ...
"He’s at a different level mentally right now. Maybe that’s who he’s been all along and it never really came out like it is now. I think he sees and understands this is his opportunity, this is his time and he’s doing everything he can to maximize it. I’m super proud of his preparation and I’m super proud of him right now."
Then there was the performance from Green's perspective. Green played center on Saturday in place of Doug Kramer, who was out for contact tracing. He snapped to Taylor — not quite like their high school days where Green played guard and tackle, but close enough. They used to walk to practice every morning in Peoria's East Bluff neighborhood. They were the bedrock of the team's state championship. They both decided to stay home and play for Illinois.
Green has seen people count Taylor out, even if there have been social media pushes to get Taylor on the field. He watched his lifelong friend bide his time and prepare for this chance.
“As far as I’m concerned, he gave us a chance and that’s all I can ask," Green said. "He made plays. He might have had a few dropped balls today as well. It is what it is. Coran did what he had to do. I’ve been knowing my whole life what he was capable of."
If Taylor's number is called next week for his first start, he'll be armed with reps and more confidence — not that he ever lacked it.
“It’d be real big," Taylor said. "It’s a big achievement for me, myself. That’s always been the dream to start in college, any college. To start here is even bigger."
