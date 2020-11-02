Illini's Taylor was ready when his chance came

"He’s at a different level mentally right now. Maybe that’s who he’s been all along and it never really came out like it is now. I think he sees and understands this is his opportunity, this is his time and he’s doing everything he can to maximize it. I’m super proud of his preparation and I’m super proud of him right now."

Then there was the performance from Green's perspective. Green played center on Saturday in place of Doug Kramer, who was out for contact tracing. He snapped to Taylor — not quite like their high school days where Green played guard and tackle, but close enough. They used to walk to practice every morning in Peoria's East Bluff neighborhood. They were the bedrock of the team's state championship. They both decided to stay home and play for Illinois.

Green has seen people count Taylor out, even if there have been social media pushes to get Taylor on the field. He watched his lifelong friend bide his time and prepare for this chance.

“As far as I’m concerned, he gave us a chance and that’s all I can ask," Green said. "He made plays. He might have had a few dropped balls today as well. It is what it is. Coran did what he had to do. I’ve been knowing my whole life what he was capable of."