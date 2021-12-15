Illinois 2022 football recruits

2022 football recruits
Isaiah Adams, OL, 6-5, 310, Ajax, Ont. (Garden City CC, Kan.)
Ranked by 247Sports as fifth-best junior college OT recruit in the country
Jordan Anderson, RB, 6-3, 230, Naperville, Ill. (Joliet Catholic HS)
Two-time all-Chicago Catholic League pick, ran for 1,544 yards, 31 TDs in ‘21
Owen Anderson, TE, 6-5, 235, Skillman, N.J. (The Hun School)
Regarded as a top-25 New Jersey prospect, also played lacrosse in HS
Jared Badie, OLB, 6-4, 220, Aurora, Ill. (Oswego East HS)
Ranked by Rivals as a top-20 Illinois prep, all-state selection in HS
Hank Beatty, WR, 5-11, 180, Rochester, Ill.
Gatorade Illinois player of the year, passed for 1,899 yards, ran for 1,371 yards in ‘21
Henry Boyer, TE, 6-7, 240, Chicago (Brother Rice HS)
US Army Bowl selection, ranked by 247Sports as No. 2 tight end in Illinois
Matt Fries, OL, 6-5, 285, Cranford, N.J.
Brother of Indianapolis Colts OG Will Fries, led team to 2021 state title
TJ Griffin, DB, 6-1, 190, Hickory Hills, Ill. (Stagg HS)
Class 8A all-state selection, holds Stagg record for career receiving yards
Ashton Hollins, WR, 6-4, 170, Lucedale, Miss. (George County HS)
Ranked by ESPN as the 22nd-best Mississippi prep prospect
Malachi Hood, LB, 6-2, 210, Plainfield, Ill. (Joliet Catholic HS)
Had 70 tackles, 2 picks, 2 forced fumbles for ’21 Illinois 4A state champion
Gabe Jacas, OLB, 6-4, 245, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Ft. Pierce Central HS)
3A state wrestling champ at 220, 3-star prospect initially committed to Tulane
James Kreutz, LB, 6-1, 205, Lake Forest, Ill. (Loyola Academy)
Had 137 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 6 sacks in ’21, 8A all-state first team
Aidan Laughery, RB, 5-11, 187, Gibson City, Ill. (GCMS HS)
Ranked by 247Sports and Rivals as a top-15 prospect in the state
Donovan Leary, QB, 6-3, 210, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek HS)
In ’21 hit 170-of-314 passes for 2,094 yards, 16 TDs, brother of NC State QB Devin Leary
Clayton Leonard, OL, 6-4, 275, Danforth, Ill. (Iroquois West HS)
Class 1A first-team all-state selection, three-time all-conference selection
Elijah Mc-Cantos, DB, 6-0, 185, Miami (Edison HS)
Ranked by Rivals as 63rd-best prospect in Florida, had Michigan offer
Shawn Miller, WR, 6-0, 193, Chandler, Ariz. (IMG Academy-Fla.)
Consensus top-100 prospect in Florida, Prepped at Saguaro HS in Arizona in 2018
Magnus Moller, OL, 6-9, 300, Vejle, Denmark (Rodkilde Gym)
Was the captain of the Denmark National Team, has a black belt in taekwondo
Joey Okla, OL, 6-3, 300, Hartford, Wis. (Arrowhead HS)
Earned large school all-state honors, consensus top-15 senior in Wisconsin
Eian Pugh, WR, 6-3, 175, Naperville, Ill. (Fenwick HS)
Flipped commitment from Cincinnati, led Fenwick to Illinois 5A state title in ‘21
Tyson Rooks, DB, 6-5, 180, St. Simons Island, Ga. (Glynn HS)
Played one year of high school football, earned all-region honors
Hunter Whitenack, OL, 6-6, 315, New Carlisle, Ind. (New Prairie HS)
Ranked among top-20 Indiana preps in ’21, three-time all-state selection
Coach speak
Bret Bielema on Illinois’ 2022 football recruiting class:
“We signed 10 players from the state of Illinois and that has been an objective of ours since day one. We signed five guys who won state titles, several conference champions. There are five guys from the Chicago Catholic League, a place where people come to Illinois to recruit. We put an emphasis on winning."
By the numbers
By position: 6 offensive linemen, four wide receivers, three defensive backs, two linebackers, two outside linebackers, two running backs, two tight ends, one quarterback