ILLINOIS at a glance

THE QUESTIONS: If Illinois hopes to build off of last season’s opportunistic defensive effort, which ranked fourth nationally with 28 takeways and led the country with six defensive touchdowns, development on the defensive line will be important. At the four line spots, the Fighting Illini return a combined nine career starts and the ability to improve the depth chart there will be important. Depth remains an issue throughout much of the offense, where experience remains thin among back-ups on the offensive line and in the receiving corps.