ILLINOIS at a glance

2019: 6-7, 4-5 Big Ten (Fourth, West), lost to California 35-20 in the Redbox Bowl
COACH: Lovie Smith, 15-34 entering fifth season at Illinois and overall
RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS (8): TE Daniel Barker, LG Kendrick Green, WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, C Doug Kramer, LT Vederian Lowe, RT Alex Palczewski, QB Brandon Peters, WR Ricky Smalling
RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS (5): CB Tony Adams, FS Sydney Brown, LB Milo Eifler, LB Jake Hansen, CB Nate Hobbs
RETURNING SPECIALISTS (2): PK James McCourt, P Blake Hayes
RETURNING STATISTICAL LEADERS: Rushing, Brandon Peters, 74-213; Passing, Brandon Peters 152-275-8-1,884-18; Receiving, Josh Imatorbhebhe 33-634; Tackles, Sydney Brown 88; Interceptions, Sydney Brown 3
THE GOODS: Brandon Peters provides Illinois with something it has not had previously in Lovie Smith’s tenure, a returning starting quarterback. Surrounded by a veteran offensive line with 125 career starts, Peters is at the controls of an offense which returns good skill at receiver and should benefit from the addition of transfers Luke Ford at tight end and Chase Brown at running back. Linebacker Jake Hansen and safety Sydney Brown anchor an opportunistic defense, which led the country with six defensive touchdowns a year ago. Illinois’ special teams are solid, returning kicker James McCourt and 2019 Big Ten punter of the year Blake Hayes.
THE QUESTIONS: If Illinois hopes to build off of last season’s opportunistic defensive effort, which ranked fourth nationally with 28 takeways and led the country with six defensive touchdowns, development on the defensive line will be important. At the four line spots, the Fighting Illini return a combined nine career starts and the ability to improve the depth chart there will be important. Depth remains an issue throughout much of the offense, where experience remains thin among back-ups on the offensive line and in the receiving corps.
THE BOTTOM LINE: Illinois took a step forward on both sides of the ball a year ago, fielding its best teams from a statistical standpoint during Lovie Smith’s tenure. Progress showed in a four-game win streak which began with an upset of Wisconsin and included a come-from-behind win at Michigan State, which led the Illini to their first bowl berth in five years. With a mix of 13 transfers from Division I programs over the past two seasons and 15 players in an experienced senior class, Illinois will look to continue forward progress.
THE SCHEDULE
Oct. 23 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 – Purdue
Nov. 7 – Minnesota
Nov. 14 – at Rutgers
Nov. 21 – at Nebraska
Nov. 28 – Ohio State
Dec. 5 – Iowa
Dec. 12 – at Northwestern
Dec. 19 – Big Ten champions week
— Steve Batterson
