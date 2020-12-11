 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois at Northwestern at a glance
topical

Illinois at Northwestern at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Northwestern Football

Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles and second in tackles for loss heading into Saturday's game with Illinois.

 AP

Illinois (2-4, 2-4) at Northwestern (5-1, 5-1)

Basics: 11 a.m., Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill.

TV/radio: ESPN2; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: Illinois built a 14-0 lead against Iowa last Saturday, then gave up 35 straight points to end its two-game winning streak. The Illini have lost the last five meetings with Northwestern for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. The Wildcats, ranked 15th in the AP poll, have clinched the Big Ten Conference West title and a berth in the league championship game despite not winning a game since Nov. 21. Their game at Minnesota last week was canceled because of COVID-19. Northwestern has one of the Big Ten’s best defenses and least explosive offenses, ranking last in the league with an average of 4.4 yards per play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News