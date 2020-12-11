Illinois at Northwestern at a glance

Illinois (2-4, 2-4) at Northwestern (5-1, 5-1)

Storylines: Illinois built a 14-0 lead against Iowa last Saturday, then gave up 35 straight points to end its two-game winning streak. The Illini have lost the last five meetings with Northwestern for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. The Wildcats, ranked 15th in the AP poll, have clinched the Big Ten Conference West title and a berth in the league championship game despite not winning a game since Nov. 21. Their game at Minnesota last week was canceled because of COVID-19. Northwestern has one of the Big Ten’s best defenses and least explosive offenses, ranking last in the league with an average of 4.4 yards per play.