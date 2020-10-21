Illinois football banks on front five for offensive success

Palczewski, Kramer, Green and Lowe had started 24 consecutive games together before Kramer missed the Redbox Bowl with an injury. They have a combined 125 career starts.

“Every one of the guys are products of great high school football that we have in our state, some great coaches," Smith said. "It means an awful lot when those great coaches send their great players to the flagship university of our state. They take pride in that, rightfully so. They’re excellent football players. Our offensive line has played excellent football for a period of time around here."

Most offensive lines are close-knit groups and this one is no exception, perhaps closer than others after being thrown into the fire as freshmen or redshirt freshmen. Lowe, Kramer and Palczewski are seniors, Green is a redshirt junior and Brown is a redshirt sophomore who played his senior year of high school at prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Kramer said the meeting rooms come with a bit of banter and being from the state allows for common ground, to snuff out mutual high school opponents and to debate which of their teams were better.

In total, 17 of the 21 offensive linemen on the roster are from the state of Illinois or St. Louis.