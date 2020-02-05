illinois football recruit

CHAMPAIGN — Almost as soon as Tahveon "Taz" Nicholson picked up a football, he knew he wanted to play the game as long as he could and to take his skills as far as he could.

He won a pee-wee Super Bowl ring in 2011 and played at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He had five interceptions and one forced fumble in his career, and also played on offense. He tallied 28 total touchdowns in high school and two of them came on interception returns and one on a punt return.

“I no sooner had I touched a football and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do for life. I have no other plans,'" Nicholson said.

His play drew the attention of Keynodo Hudson, then the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic University. Nicholson signed his National Letter of Intent to join FAU in the 2019 class, but his grades demanded he attend a prep school — Palmetto Prep in South Carolina — to become an NCAA qualifier.