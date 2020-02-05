illinois football recruit

CHAMPAIGN — Almost as soon as Tahveon "Taz" Nicholson picked up a football, he knew he wanted to play the game as long as he could and to take his skills as far as he could.
He won a pee-wee Super Bowl ring in 2011 and played at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He had five interceptions and one forced fumble in his career, and also played on offense. He tallied 28 total touchdowns in high school and two of them came on interception returns and one on a punt return.
“I no sooner had I touched a football and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do for life. I have no other plans,'" Nicholson said.
His play drew the attention of Keynodo Hudson, then the cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic University. Nicholson signed his National Letter of Intent to join FAU in the 2019 class, but his grades demanded he attend a prep school — Palmetto Prep in South Carolina — to become an NCAA qualifier.
Hudson left FAU prior to last season and took a job on Illinois coach Lovie Smith's staff and kept in contact with Nicholson throughout the year. On Wednesday, Nicholson signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Illinois next season, becoming the 13th member of the Class of 2020 and the only player signed after December's early signing period. Former four-star verbal commit Jadon Thompson of Naperville Central elected to sign with Cincinnati, meaning the Illini have no players from Illinois in this recruiting class. This group is ranked last in the Big Ten Conference by both Rivals and 247Sports, and 86th and 85th in those respective national rankings.
Nicholson is a three-star recruit by 247 and a two-star by Rivals. He had four interceptions and one forced fumble while at Palmetto Prep, and also played wide receiver. He said he'll be a cornerback and returner for the Illini. He knows he doesn't come to Champaign with a high-star rating and didn't carry one other Power Five conference offer.
“It had me as a two-star a couple days ago," Nicholson said. "I don’t know why I’m so underrated like that. It’s kind of weird. That’s a big chip on my shoulder and I’m going to still carry it."
The relationship with Hudson, Nicholson said, was important. Hudson kept in contact when Nicholson was in high school and didn't quit on recruiting him when he was in prep school. They picked each other's brains, ran ideas by one another and kept a strong relationship based on a mutual passion for the sport.
Hudson coaches with a certain fire and bravado that resonates with Nicholson.
“I love that," Nicholson said. "I have energy, too. Me and coach Key have a great relationship. We can compare to each other, the way we act, very feisty and wanting to win."
When he arrives in Champaign, Nicholson will work with an experienced and talented group of defensive backs that includes senior Nate Hobbs, junior Quan Martin, highly regarded redshirt freshman Marquez Beason and sophomore Devon Witherspoon, who was a late-arriving, overlooked cornerback last season. Witherspoon can offer a road map for Nicholson, and the two spent time together on Nicholson's official visit.
Nicholson considers himself a playmaker.
“I’m a magnet to the ball, basically," Nicholson said. "I’m fast, I’ve got good agility. I just know how to get to the ball and make plays, unexpected plays, basically.
“I like going at one-on-ones because either you win or I win and I know I’m going to win. You’ve got to be confident. I know I’m a dog. I know I’m going to win. I feel comfortable."