ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith certainly doesn't hesitate to talk about his offensive line or the stability and consistency of the group.

As far as roster turnover goes, the offensive line has dealt with very little. Alex Palczewski enters the year with 37 consecutive starts at right tackle under his belt; Vederian Lowe has 25 straight starts at left tackle with 32 total; left guard Kendrick Green has 25 straight starts and center Doug Kramer Jr. had started 27 straight games before missing last year's Redbox Bowl.

The only position on the line that's faced roster turnover in the last few years has been right guard after the graduation of now-Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti following the 2018 season. Richie Petitbon III, a graduate transfer from the University of Alabama, played well in his final year of eligibility as a one-year stopgap for the Illini.

Illinois landed another grad transfer this offseason — Blake Jeresaty, who was an FCS All-American center at Wofford who likely would have assumed the spot at right guard. But after the Big Ten postponed the football season on Aug. 11, Jeresaty underwent season-ending shoulder surgery before the conference reinstated the fall football season.