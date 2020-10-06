ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith certainly doesn't hesitate to talk about his offensive line or the stability and consistency of the group.
As far as roster turnover goes, the offensive line has dealt with very little. Alex Palczewski enters the year with 37 consecutive starts at right tackle under his belt; Vederian Lowe has 25 straight starts at left tackle with 32 total; left guard Kendrick Green has 25 straight starts and center Doug Kramer Jr. had started 27 straight games before missing last year's Redbox Bowl.
The only position on the line that's faced roster turnover in the last few years has been right guard after the graduation of now-Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti following the 2018 season. Richie Petitbon III, a graduate transfer from the University of Alabama, played well in his final year of eligibility as a one-year stopgap for the Illini.
Illinois landed another grad transfer this offseason — Blake Jeresaty, who was an FCS All-American center at Wofford who likely would have assumed the spot at right guard. But after the Big Ten postponed the football season on Aug. 11, Jeresaty underwent season-ending shoulder surgery before the conference reinstated the fall football season.
“He had a shoulder injury, so we had to get it taken care of,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It's disappointing though. When you bring in a graduate transfer athlete, of course, you would like for them to be able to play right away. Without getting into pads, we had a chance to see who Blake is and what type of football player we feel like he'll be. So it's unfortunate he can't play right away right now, but eventually, he will be. We'll wait for him and, and kind of go from there.”
Last week, both Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith said the battle is down, primarily, to redshirt sophomores Verdis Brown and Jordyn Slaughter.
“It’s time for one of them to step up, or both of them," Rod Smith said. "It’d be great if both of them would. From my observation so far, they’re into it. They’re doing the little things. Verdis is staying after and running and getting extra cardio, trying to get himself in the best shape available. Jordyn is locked in pretty well."
Brown, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports, he initially came to Champaign as a defensive lineman but moved to offensive line ahead of his redshirt freshman season. He's a native of Chicago but played football at IMG Academy in Florida.
Slaughter is a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Belleville and played at powerhouse Althoff Catholic, where he was a consensus three-star recruit.
“Both men are powerful men," Lovie Smith said. "They lift quite a bit of iron in the weight room. Both guys are pretty good athletes products of Illinois football. From there, they can pass block; all the things you’re looking for in offensive linemen, I think both guys can do, they just haven’t done it on a consistent basis and that’s what we’re looking for."
Both Lovie Smith and Rod Smith spoke after two days of practicing in pads and Lovie Smith cautioned on several occasions that though the team got work done during the non-padded portions of their practices, evaluating offensive and defensive linemen is best in in full pads, and Lovie Smith said he's spending a "little more time" watching pass rush at practice.
Translation: There's a long way to go before an Oct. 24 season opener at Wisconsin.
“They’re obviously young guys and haven’t played that much," Palczewski said. "... Someone has to play right guard for us. We’re not going to leave that spot empty. We’re going to see who steps up for it."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!