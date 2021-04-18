Illinois gears up for televised spring game

CHAMPAIGN — When the University of Illinois football team gets a national audience for its spring game at 7 p.m. Monday on the Big Ten Network, head coach Bret Bielema must balance the two goals he has for the game.

From the moment Bielema took over for Lovie Smith in December, he has been eager to put Illinois on a big stage and that first opportunity has arrived.

"This was one of the things that I went with right when I got here. I think for us with a new program, new staff and basically a new regime, I wanted us to have our own unique niche and time slot," Bielema said. "We are going to be able to tell recruits from the west coast to the east coast and everywhere in between that we are going to be on live.

"On the other side, we only have 15 of these spring practices, so I have to balance to put on a show that we can show the nation but, on top of that, we are trying to get a great work day for our players. We will balance those things out and have a good success."

The format of the scrimmage will resemble a typical game with some fundamental changes. The game will be split into four 15-minute quarters, with the orange players representing the best the Fighting Illini have to offer. As Bielema describes it, the game will be "the No. 1s against the world," with modified scoring.