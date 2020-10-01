Illinois gives fans a chance to 'attend' games

Fans aren't being allowed to attend Illinois home football games this fall, but there is still a way for folks to show their support at every Fighting Illini home game this season.

Illinois is giving fans a chance to purchase a photographic likeness of themselves and have it placed in the stands at Memorial Stadium for all four home games during the upcoming Big Ten football season.

Fans are also being provided with an additional opportunity to help a charitable cause.

The photographic cutouts will be like those which have become popular at other professional and collegiate stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic this year are being made available by Illinois’ athletic department at three different price points based on seat location.

All will be placed in the East grandstand or the end zones at Memorial Stadium, locations which are included in all television and video board camera angles.

A prime seats package, which guarantees a seat location in the East grandstand in sections 104-106, is being sold for $99 for the four games.

A sideline seats package featuring seats in sections 101-103 and 107-109 in the East grandstand is being sold for $77.