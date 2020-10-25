Illinois miserably failed the first football test

The much anticipated return of Big Ten Conference football was a success this past weekend — unless you are a University of Illinois fan.

The Illini's lopsided 45-7 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers was a major wake-up call for those in the program as well as fans.

In year five of coach Lovie Smith's tenure with a roster of 25 seniors, what happened last Friday night was inexcusable. This was the year that playing all the young student-athletes as freshmen was supposed to pay off.

The University of Illinois promotions department has done a tremendous job of motivating its fan base, only to have the team lay an egg in the opener. Yes, some are already asking when the men's basketball team opens.

After beating the Badgers 24-23 in dramatic fashion last year, you would think the Illini would have at least been competitive, but that was not the case in the game the Badgers dominated from start to finish.

Why does all this matter after just one game? Because this is not your normal Big Ten slate this year. Due to the coronavirus, there are no non-conference games; this year there is only an eight-game schedule.

Judging by what took place on Saturday, there is not a single “gimme” on their schedule.