Illinois miserably failed the first football test

The much anticipated return of Big Ten Conference football was a success this past weekend — unless you are a University of Illinois fan.
The Illini's lopsided 45-7 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers was a major wake-up call for those in the program as well as fans.
In year five of coach Lovie Smith's tenure with a roster of 25 seniors, what happened last Friday night was inexcusable. This was the year that playing all the young student-athletes as freshmen was supposed to pay off.
The University of Illinois promotions department has done a tremendous job of motivating its fan base, only to have the team lay an egg in the opener. Yes, some are already asking when the men's basketball team opens.
After beating the Badgers 24-23 in dramatic fashion last year, you would think the Illini would have at least been competitive, but that was not the case in the game the Badgers dominated from start to finish.
Why does all this matter after just one game? Because this is not your normal Big Ten slate this year. Due to the coronavirus, there are no non-conference games; this year there is only an eight-game schedule.
Judging by what took place on Saturday, there is not a single “gimme” on their schedule.
Usually, Rutgers is the team everyone could beat, but not this year. The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan State in East Lansing, 38-27, and looked good doing it. Purdue, Illinois' Saturday opponent, beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team that has also given Illinois fits in the past. Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa, and Northwestern all had strong performances.
"Not the night I envisioned," said Smith after Friday's humbling defeat. "I thought I had the team more prepared to play than what we showed out there tonight. Let's give Wisconsin a lot of credit; their quarterback (Graham Mertz) played outstanding football, but we have to give him a little bit of competition on some of those touchdown passes on the defensive side of the football."
In his first collegiate start, Mertz looked like a Heisman candidate; the redshirt freshman tied a school record of 17 consecutive pass completions.
“Offensively was equally bad; we have to be able to run the football better than that," said Smith. "As the head football coach, we will get these things figured out. We're better than that.”
Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters saw things a little differently.
"We had a lot of errors, we didn't execute, we shot ourselves in the foot. Not converting on fourth downs, penalties as well," he said.
Peters appeared to be surprised by sharing snaps with redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams.
"Personally, it's tough sometimes to get in a rhythm, you just get thrown in there on fourth and two, when you haven't been in there the whole drive. That's tough, you just have to do what the coaches expect," Peters said.
Coach Smith told the team after the game that it is only one game, which is very true. However, this year one game is like losing two, maybe three, with a shortened season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!