Illinois players jubilant over return of football season

The Illini are operating under the NCAA's 20-hour-per-week rule and a date for training camp 2.0, if you will, hasn't yet been set. A conference schedule has yet to be released, though six division games and two crossover games that culminate in a championship week of sorts appears to be the most likely path. Wednesday's practice, in helmets and shorts only, carried a bit more juice. The confusion is gone and a date to play is in stone.

“I think it just adds a different sense of urgency," senior center Doug Kramer Jr. said. "When you’re practicing and you don’t really know, we didn’t know if we were going to play in the spring, if we were going to play next fall, we had no clue. When they set a hard date and they said, ‘All right, you’re playing in 40 days or whatever,’ there’s a different sense of urgency. Everyone just takes it to that next level. We all understand we’re on a tight time crunch now and it’s time to get ready to go and play football."

It was a statement that coach Lovie Smith had echoed the day before. A postponed season was like running in place. Trying to take the intensity to a level needed for a college football season, without knowing when that would begin, was a tall order.