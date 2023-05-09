A pair of Illinois offensive linemen are the latest players to commit to the Iowa football program.

Will Nolan of Hersey High School in Arlington became the 11th member of the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class when he verbally committed Monday to sign with Iowa, days after Bodey McCaslin of St. Charles East announced his intentions to join the Hawkeyes.

Both are projected to play tackle at the collegiate level and both rank among the top-25 prospects in Illinois high schools in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Rivals ranks McCaslin as the 15th-best player in the state in next year’s recruiting class and has Nolan ranked 22nd on the same list.

Nationally, Nolan is ranked by 247Sports as the 22nd-best offensive tackle prospect in this year’s recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Nolan visited Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Northwestern and Eastern Michigan before selecting the Hawkeyes from a collection of 19 offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

He entertained offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Duke, Syracuse and Vanderbilt in addition to Iowa at the power-5 level.

In making his decision public on social media, Nolan thanked his family, coaches and friends.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for everything everyone has done for me,’’ he wrote. “With that being said, I’m gonna be a Hawkeye.’’

McCaslin announced his decision on social media as well.

In making his decision public, he wrote, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to become a Hawkeye and play football at the University of Iowa.’’

McCaslin, 6-5 and 270 pounds, fielded offers from 15 Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

He had offers from Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Vanderbilt in addition to Iowa, which offered him earlier this spring and hosted him on a campus visit last week.

McCaslin is ranked by 247Sports as the 62nnd-best tackle in the 2024 recruiting class while On3 has him ranked 28th at his position nationally.

Both Nolan and McCaslin are rated as three-start prospects on a five-star scale by Rivals, 247Sports and On3.

With the commitments from Nolan and McCaslin, four offensive linemen are among the 11 players who have announced plans to sign with Iowa in December during the NCAA’s early-signing period for football.

Three-start prospect Josh Jankowski of Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, Ill., and in-state four-star recruit Cody Fox of East Buchanan previously made verbal commitments to the Hawkeyes.