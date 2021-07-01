Illinois receiver selects Hawkeyes

Iowa added an Illinois wide receiver to its 2022 football recruiting class on Thursday.
Jacob Bostick, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect from Palatine, Ill., announced on social media that he had selected the Hawkeyes after making an official visit to the Iowa campus last weekend.
“Committed!” Bostick wrote, announcing publicly a decision he informed Iowa coaches of near the end of his official visit to Iowa City.
The visit was Bostick’s second to Iowa. He previously made an unofficial visit to get a feel for the Hawkeye program and the campus before returning for formal recruiting activities last weekend.
A versatile athlete with good speed for his size, Bostick caught the attention of recruiters in part because of his abilities to catch passes in traffic and create space. He also has the potential to contribute in the return game.
Bostick caught 31 passes for 451 yards and scored nine touchdowns for Palatine in its shortened six-game spring season this year.
He chose Iowa over a collection of 19 scholarship offers.
Illinois, Louisville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Air Force, Army, Navy and a number of Mid-American Conference programs were among programs who had offered Bostick scholarships.
He was ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale.
Bostick was ranked by 247Sports as the eighth-best prospect in Illinois high schools in the Class of 2022.
The first prospect who attended Iowa’s major June recruiting event last weekend to join the Hawkeyes, Bostick is the seventh player to verbally announce plans to sign with the Hawkeyes in December.
He is the first receiver in Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class, which landed a verbal commitment from quarterback Carson May earlier this week and includes commitments from defense linemen Aaron Graves and Caden Crawford, offensive linemen Jack Dotzler and Kale Krogh and linebacker Jayden Montgomery.