Illinois receiver selects Hawkeyes

Iowa added an Illinois wide receiver to its 2022 football recruiting class on Thursday.

Jacob Bostick, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect from Palatine, Ill., announced on social media that he had selected the Hawkeyes after making an official visit to the Iowa campus last weekend.

“Committed!” Bostick wrote, announcing publicly a decision he informed Iowa coaches of near the end of his official visit to Iowa City.

The visit was Bostick’s second to Iowa. He previously made an unofficial visit to get a feel for the Hawkeye program and the campus before returning for formal recruiting activities last weekend.

A versatile athlete with good speed for his size, Bostick caught the attention of recruiters in part because of his abilities to catch passes in traffic and create space. He also has the potential to contribute in the return game.

Bostick caught 31 passes for 451 yards and scored nine touchdowns for Palatine in its shortened six-game spring season this year.

He chose Iowa over a collection of 19 scholarship offers.