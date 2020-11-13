 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois-Rutgers at a glance
topical

Illinois-Rutgers at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana Rutgers Football

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) races up the sideline during an Oct. 31 game against Indiana.

 AP

Illinois (0-3, 0-3) at Rutgers (1-2, 1-2)

Basics: 12:05 p.m., SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

TV/radio: BTN; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: Not much has gone right so far for Illinois, which is 13th in the Big Ten in both total offense and total defense, last in scoring offense and tied for last in scoring defense. The Illini also are averaging a Big Ten-worst 85 yards in penalties per game. Rutgers has shown improvement in its second stint under coach Greg Schiano with its two losses coming to Eastern Division co-leaders Indiana and Ohio State. Linebacker Olakunie Fatukasi leads the Big Ten in tackles and receiver Bo Melton has 15 catches for 184 yards plus a 58-yard punt return touchdown against Ohio State.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News