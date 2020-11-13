Illinois-Rutgers at a glance

Illinois (0-3, 0-3) at Rutgers (1-2, 1-2)

Storylines: Not much has gone right so far for Illinois, which is 13th in the Big Ten in both total offense and total defense, last in scoring offense and tied for last in scoring defense. The Illini also are averaging a Big Ten-worst 85 yards in penalties per game. Rutgers has shown improvement in its second stint under coach Greg Schiano with its two losses coming to Eastern Division co-leaders Indiana and Ohio State. Linebacker Olakunie Fatukasi leads the Big Ten in tackles and receiver Bo Melton has 15 catches for 184 yards plus a 58-yard punt return touchdown against Ohio State.