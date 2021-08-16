Illinois' super seniors vow to change culture

However, for Hansen it's not about the personal accolades. He wants to win.

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema said he's recognized that hunger for success in all of his players, but it's particularly evident in his super seniors.

"They've lived through a lot," Bielema said. "They've lived through coaching change, they've lived through COVID, they've done some things that have maybe been more memorable on a positive note, but also some things that have been memorable from a negative moment and they've championed it.

"Again, I just stress all of the time to them, 'It's not we're we've been, it's where we're going,' and I think they've bought into that."

Quarterback Brandon Peters is arguably the most important super senior for Illinois, which has made two bowl games over the last decade, as it tries to lay the foundation for a brighter future.

Peters, who began his college career at Michigan, is entering his third season with the Illini. Although he hasn't officially been named the starter this fall, he is the frontrunner for the job, according to Bielema.

The senior has appeared in 16 games over the last two seasons at Illinois, completing 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.