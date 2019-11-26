Illinois' turnaround started vs. Northwestern

Said offensive coordinator Rod Smith: “You could see during that game that in the second half, our kids were starting to gain some confidence and some momentum. It was like something was missing, though. We would drive it and just couldn’t get in the end zone. We weren’t quite finishing. You could see the kids were starting to understand and say, ‘Hey, we can play with whoever we want to in this conference if we go out and play our game.’"

On Saturday, the script will be flipped. Illinois has clinched a bowl spot, and Northwestern (2-9) has sputtered and stumbled into the final game of the year. The seniors know it's the same spot they were in last year when they went to Evanston and have to be on high alert for an upset on their home field.

Illinois has the turnaround in its pocket this time, and won't need a what-could-have-been game to spark a change. That came a year ago, and it's been a steady climb until now.