Illinois vs. Maryland at a glance
Howard Maryland Football

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the Terrapins' first two games.

Maryland (2-0, 0-0) at Illinois (1-2, 1-0)

Basics: 8 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign

TV/radio: FS1; WFXN (1230 AM), WRMJ (102.3 FM)

Storylines: Illinois lost its second straight game last Saturday, falling to Virginia 42-12 following a 37-30 loss to Texas-San Antonio the previous week. Brandon Peters, who was injured in the season opener, will return to his starting quarterback duties in this game. Maryland is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll after defeating West Virginia 30-24 and Howard 62-0. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer from Alabama and the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, has thrown for 606 yards and 6 touchdowns in the first two games. The Terrapins also have gotten 189 yards on the ground from Tayon Fleet-Davis.

